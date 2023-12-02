YATESVILLE – Daniella Ranieli did not need long to make it clear that she is ready to score this season in many different ways.

Pittston Area’s returning all-state guard scored from the right and the left, from half-court sets and in transition and on 3-pointers and drives, all in the first 5:14 of Saturday afternoon’s non-league girls basketball opener with visiting Delaware Valley.

Ranieli did not slow down until the game was well in hand, scoring 26 points in 21 minutes as the defending Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 Class 5A champions rolled to a 58-19 rout in the first game in their renovated gymnasium.

“Danieli was definitely ready to go,” Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory said. “That certainly was what we needed to get started, especially with all the inexperienced players we’re trying to mix in.

“It was nice for her to get going early and allow the others to get as comfortable as they could the first time out.”

Shooting at the basket on the end of the gym where bleachers have been added, Ranieli went 6-for-7 from 3-point range in the first 10½ minutes.

“Coming off of screens, I know there is going to be somebody right by me, so I just have to be ready to shoot it as quick as I can,” Ranieli said of her approach to 3-pointers. “I don’t really have much time to be set and shoot.”

Ranieli hit a 3-pointer from the left wing out of a half-court set to erase the only Delaware Valley lead 1:20 into the game. Just 18 seconds later, she buried a 3-pointer from the right wing for an 8-3 lead by stepping back after receiving a pass in transition.

After Delaware Valley scored, Ranieli had 10 of the points as the Lady Patriots ran off the last 14 of the quarter to lead 22-5.

Ranieli converted a Maddie Karp pass into a layup in transition to start the run and followed by driving the left side out of a half-court set. She scored consecutive baskets for the third time in the 16-point quarter on 3-pointers from the left wing and high on the right side with a minute, then 30 seconds left.

The routine continued when Ranieli hit 3-pointers 19 seconds apart early in the second quarter for a 28-8 lead.

“She’s a gym rat and she continues to improve,” Gregory said. “She’s added some things to her toolbox this year. We’re going to need all those tools.

“We’re definitely hoping for her to lead us and to bring everyone else along with her.”

The WVC’s only returning all-state player then got help from her teammates as Pittston Area kept stretching the lead.

Lili Hintze finished as the second-leading scorer with nine points while sharing team leads of three assists and two steals.

“I thought our post people, Ella (O’Brien) and Grace (Callahan) battled,” Gregory said. “I thought they were physical and they battled most of the game.

“And, Maddie Karp just plays all out from start to finish. Our other guards just have to continue to get comfortable. Experience is the main thing.”

Rowan Lazevnick also had three assists and two steals.

Giuliana Latona added seven points and four rebounds while Kaitlyn Chernouskas had a 3-pointer and a team-leading five rebounds while coming off the bench.

“We played well because we are a completely new team compared to last year,” Ranieli said. “I also do think we have a lot to work on, but we’ll get there.”

The Lady Patriots play three more home games in the week ahead before hitting the road.

“There’s no better place to get comfortable than in your own gym,” Gregory said.