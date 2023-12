Rebecca Ritter takes in “A Night Before Christmas” recited by Richie Kossuth at the Victory Sports Christmas party on Dec. 12.

Pat Lizza, of Mezzo Mezzo, a hugh supporter of Victory Sports, was honored as their Man of the Year at the annual Christmas party at St. Joseph Marello Parish Hall, Pittston. In the background, Richie Kossuth, the 2021 Man of the Year.

Jennifer Ciampi, at the podium, reads a letter of appreciation for her mother, Gloria Vacula, center, after Vacula received the 2023 Victory Sports Woman of the Year. Victory Sports founder, Fred DeSanto, left, looks on.

Richie Kossuth, right, did double-duty during the 2023 Victory Sports Christmas party, when he read, “The Night Before Christmas” and played drums along with Brandon Jopling.

PITTSTON – Victory Sports, led by league President Fred DeSanto, held the annual Christmas dinner and dance at St. Joseph Marello Parish Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Gloria Vacula and Pat Lizza where chosen Woman and Man of the year, respectively.

Music was provided by Richie Kossuth and Brandon Jopling.

Santa Claus dropped the party to hear all of the athlete’s Christmas wish lists.

– Tony Callaio