Sonny Sabatini and Jonathan Cortez led the way Tuesday when Wyoming Area won a meeting of previously winless teams over host Berwick 50-21 in Wyoming Valley Conference boys swimming.

Sabatini won the 50-yard freestyle and Cortez won the 100 freestyle. They both were on the two relay teams that won unopposed against a Berwick team with just two swimmers.

Zhiwen Tang and William VanAuken were the other members of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.

Wilkes-Barre Area 95, Wyoming Area 41

Jonathan Cortez won both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles in Thursday’s home loss by Wyoming Area.

Dallas 126, Pittston Area 21

Dallas remained unbeaten by defeating visiting Pittston Area Thursday.

Ernie Chartle Invitational

Pittston Area placed 18th out of 22 in the opening 200 medley relay at the Ernie Chartle Invitational Jan. 20 in Tunkhannock.

Tanner Osborne, Jake Grzech, Josiah Lyons and Frank Garcia made up the relay team.

At a meet where as many as 25 relay teams and 104 individuals were entered in events, that was the best finish Pittston Area or Wyoming Area could manage.