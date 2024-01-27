Warrior Trustin Johnson had a chance to pin Trojan Brayden Emel, bottom, at 152 lbs. but Emel prevailed with 28 seconds left in the third period.

Pittston Area broke a seven-match losing streak Friday night, but the win came too late for the Patriots.

The Patriots had been the last unbeaten team in Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference, but Wednesday’s 33-25 loss at Wilkes-Barre Area left them in a three-way tie for second place in the division.

Pittston Area, Wilkes-Barre Area and Crestwood all finished 3-2 in the division, behind Dallas at 4-1.

The Patriots also slipped to 8-10 overall after its 7-3 start. That dropped the team out of the top eight in the playoff power ratings and will likely leave Pittston Area out of the District 2 Class 3A Dual Meet Championships when the ratings become final.

The District 2 Dual Meet Championships begin Wednesday.

Pittston Area 47, Blue Ridge 24

Tibor Toth, Dominic Bernardi and Jake Aftewicz won by pin Friday night at Blue Ridge to lead Pittston Area to the victory.

Dominic Innamorati added a technical fall and Pittston Area took advantage of four forfeits, including at the three heaviest weight classes.

Wilkes-Barre Area 33, Pittston Area 25

Wilkes-Barre Area prevented Pittston Area from finishing in a first-place tie by winning Wednesday’s division finale.

Shawn Shimonis, Brody Spindler and Oscar Ciriaco won by pin for Pittston Area. Jahiem Butler posted a major decision and Jake Aftewicz pulled out a 1-0 win.

The Patriots were ahead late, but the Wolfpack won the last two bouts to pull out the win.

Wyoming Area 54, Nanticoke 24

Nanticoke won the first four bouts, then host Wyoming Area took the last nine for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 win.

The Warriors received six forfeits and forfeited one bout to the Trojans.

Ben Gravine, Caden Reynolds and Shane Emsley won by first-period pin for Wyoming Area.

The Warriors finished the regular season at 2-3 in the division and 5-13 overall.

Coalcracker Invitational

Wyoming Area did not have any wrestlers place in the top eight of their weight classes while finishing tied for 48th out of 53 in the team standings of the Jan. 20-21 tournament at Lehighton.

The Warriors finished with 21 points.

Faith Christian Academy ran away with the team title 319-204 over Wilson West Lawn.

Nate Obrzut each went 3-2 in the tournament and went out on a close decisions. Connor Novakowski lost the same way and Ben Gravine joined them in reaching the fourth round of consolations, two wins short of placing in the two-day event.

Novakowski was the only Warrior to post two victories in the championship bracket. He opened with a pin and added a decision at 121 before losing two straight, the second in overtime.

Obrzut had the only other winners bracket victory. He joined Gravine in posting two consolation victories, but Obrzut was eliminated with a 1-0 decision.