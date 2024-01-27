Pittston Area will get a chance to defend its District 2 Class 5A girls basketball title.

The Patriots clinched a return to the playoffs Tuesday when they avenged an early-season loss with a 46-21 rout of visiting Berwick for their only victory in three games during a four-day stretch.

Pittston Area is 4-6 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and 11-7 overall.

Hazleton Area 63, Pittston Area 32

Sophia Benyo scored all 21 of her points in the first half Thursday night as Hazleton Area remained undefeated in WVC Division 1 through nine games by beating visiting Pittston Area.

Daniella Ranieli led the Lady Patriots with 13 points.

Hazleton Area outscored Pittston Area 24-11 in each of the first two quarters.

Lake-Lehman 47, Wyoming Area 24

Ella Wilson scored 20 points to lead Lake-Lehman to Thursday’s victory at Wyoming Area.

Wilson had 12 points in the second quarter when the Lady Knights stretched a one-point lead to 27-14 at halftime. Lake-Lehman then scored the first 14 points of the second half to break the game open.

Morgan Slusser and Erica Gilligan had five points each for Wyoming Area, which is 3-5 in the division and 5-13 overall.

Pittston Area 46, Berwick 21

Rowan Lazevnick drained four 3-pointers while scoring 17 points and Pittston Area’s defense shut down visiting Berwick’s offense for long stretches of Tuesday night’s game.

The Lady Patriots made only four shots from inside the arc, but their efficiency from beyond the arc and at the foul line helped them win comfortably.

The teams were tied 10-10 after one quarter.

Pittston Area then went 8-for-9 from the line in the second quarter on the way to a 14-for-16 finish in the game.

Berwick got its only basket of the second quarter on a 3-pointer with 3:07 left.

Pittston Area then scored 16 straight points, the last 11 of the first half and the first five of the second half while holding Berwick scoreless for another two minutes to open a 31-13 lead.

Lazevnick had eight points in the second quarter and added two 3-pointers in the third.

Daniella Ranieli scored five of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, making all three of her free throws.

The Lady Patriots scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to go up 46-19 before Berwick’s only basket of the fourth quarter and the last of the game for either team with 1:19 left.

Kaitlin Chernouskas hit a pair of 3-pointers while adding six points for Pittston Area.

Crestwood 42, Pittston Area 29

Crestwood jumped out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter of Monday’s game at Pittston Area.

Jackie Gallagher led the Lady Comets with 16 points.

Daniella Ranieli led Pittston Area with 19 points, including 14 in the second half.