Jack Locker contributed to a Marywood University men’s basketball team that finished with a winning record and reached the semifinals of the America East Conference Tournament.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard from Pittston Area went 8-for-14 (57.1 percent) from 3-point range.

Marywood finished 7-5 in the AEC regular season and 14-13 overall. The Pacers won their playoff opener 80-68 over Cabrini Monday, then lost to Gwynedd-Mercy 86-76 Wednesday.

Locker made just one February appearance. He played 39 minutes in eight games, including one start, on the season. All of his field goals, while averaging 3.3 points per game, came from beyond the arc.