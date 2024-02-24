Berwick turned dominance of the bulk of the first quarter into a quarterfinal victory in the District 2 Class 4A girls basketball playoffs Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs eliminated visiting Wyoming Area 46-31.

Krea Bonita, who led Wyoming Area with 10 points, scored the game’s first basket.

Berwick went ahead for good with the next 11 points and outscored Wyoming Area 16-1 over the remainder of the quarter.

RaeAnna Andreas led Berwick, scoring 11 of the first-quarter points on the way to finishing with a game-high 25.

The remainder of the game was played on nearly even terms with the Lady Bulldogs outscoring the Lady Warriors just 30-28 over the final three quarters.

The first three Andreas baskets, along with one by Berwick teammate Alysa Lewis, were 3-pointers.

Andreas, who went 9-for-11 from the floor, had six more points on three field goals in the second quarter. She also scored six points in the third quarter when she made all four of her free throw attempts.

The Lady Bulldogs led 16-3 after one quarter, 26-9 at halftime and 38-17 after three quarters.

Shannon Kearns added six points in the loss while Morgan Slusser had five.

Bonita scored five points in each half. Bonita and Slusser, who was scoreless through three quarters, each hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Wyoming Area, which entered the season without an experienced starter, finished 6-17.