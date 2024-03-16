Silvio Giardina’s 2023 baseball season ended abruptly.

Giardina was 4-for-5 at the plate and settled into the middle of the Pittston Area infield and batting order when he lost the remainder of the season to a knee injury.

One thing that did not change for Giardina was his plan for a future in the sport.

The injury, which required surgery and June and forced him to miss most of basketball season, came shortly after Giardina made an early, verbal commitment to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I baseball at Lehigh University.

“It checked every box I wanted,” said Giardina, who also fits prominently into Pittston Area’s pitching plans this season. “It’s close to home. The academics are second to none. The coaches are just amazing.

“It’s a great environment, everything you’d want in a college.”

At the same time Giardina was working to resume his high school career as an all-star basketball player, he was making his way to Baseball U several times a week in order to be ready for baseball season and prepare for his future.

And, the support from his future Lehigh coaches has aided in the process.

“They’ve been amazing throughout the entire process,” Giardina said. “They’ve been nothing but helpful.”