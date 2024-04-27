Wyoming Area added three more wins and climbed within a half-game of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball lead.

The Warriors had won four straight while improving to 6-6 overall and 5-2 in the division going into Saturday. After scoring just 23 runs (4.6 per game) in an 0-5 start, Wyoming Area has averaged 10.8 runs in its victories while winning six of the last seven games.

Wyoming Area 6, Wyoming Seminary 3

Wyoming Area scored in each of the first three innings to open a 4-0 lead after 2½, then held on for Thursday’s Division 2 road win at Wyoming Seminary.

Matt Rusinchak worked 6 2/3 innings for the win and Tom Carlin got the last out to pick up the save.

David Fath went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. His two-run single made it 4-0 in the top of the third and he also had an RBI triple.

Alex Vacula, who had two hits, and Mitchell Rusinchak each scored twice.

Wyoming Area 11, Lake-Lehman 10

Wyoming Area trailed by eight runs before ever seeing its first pitch Tuesday, but the Warriors rallied, completing their comeback with three runs in the bottom of the seventh of Tuesday’s Division 2 game.

The Warriors scored five of their runs in the sixth inning.

Mitchell Rusinchak scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two out and the bases loaded.

Alex Vacula had tied the game with two out with a two-run single through the right side.

The Black Knights led 9-3 going into the sixth where Jeremy Layland had a two-run single after Jacob Snyder and Rusinchak had each driven in one run with singles.

Snyder finished 2-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base, three runs and two RBI.

Vacula, Layland and Matt Rusinchak each had two hits.

Colton Krogulski allowed just one run in four innings of relief, then Tom Carlin limited Lake-Lehman to one unearned run while pitching the seventh to earn the win.

Chris Sholtis went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI for Lake-Lehman.

Wyoming Area 13, Tunkhannock 1

Matt Rusinchak did not walk a batter in his three-hitter and Wyoming Area won the April 20 non-league, road game in five innings.

The Warriors broke a 1-1 tie with five runs in the third and put together a six-run fifth inning.

Alex Vacula went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and three RBI.

Jeremy Layland singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs.

David Fath scored three times and Mitchell Rusinchak twice.