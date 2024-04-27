Ben Byers scored seven goals and assisted on one Friday as Wyoming Area defeated host Holy Redeemer 17-3 in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse game at Eddie White Field.

T.J. Kearns added four goals and an assist while Aiden Hosier scored three.

The win improved the Warriors to 3-6 on the season.

North Pocono 15, Wyoming Area 14

Related Video

North Pocono rallied from six goals down in the fourth quarter, then defeated Wyoming Area in sudden-death overtime at Tenth Street Field Wednesday.

The Warriors outscored the Trojans 6-1 in the second quarter for an 8-3 lead at halftime. They were up 12-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Riley Moore had four assists and was one of three North Pocono players who shared the team lead of four goals.

T.J. Kearns, the team’s season scoring leader, had nine goals and an assist for Wyoming Area.

Ben Byers added four goals and two assists.

Delaware Valley 25, Wyoming Area 3

Unbeaten Delaware Valley rolled over host Wyoming Area Tuesday.

Delaware Valley opened a 10-1 lead after one quarter and shut out Wyoming Area in the second half.

Ben Hosier scored twice for Wyoming Area.

TRACK AND FIELD

Zephyr Invitational

Both Pittston Area teams finished fourth Saturday at the Zephyr Invitational in Whitehall.

The girls were fourth of 19 teams and the boys were fourth of 17.

Preston Klem and Jalen Moore won titles for the boys.

Klem won the 800 in 1:59.44.

Moore was first out of 40 entries in the 200 with a time of 22.83 and also took second in the 400 in 51.40 seconds.

Aria Messner led the girls with second-place finishes in the 100 and long jump and a third-place in the high jump. She lost by less than one-hundredth of a second in the 100.

Isabella Dessoye was second in the 800.

The boys got third-place finishes from Lucas Lopresto in the javelin and Nicolas Cielo in the discus.

Dallas girls 93, Pittston Area 57

Dallas remained unbeaten in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 with Monday’s victory.

Pittston Area dropped to 3-2.

Dallas boys 88, Pittston Area 62

Dallas defeated visiting Pittston Area Monday.

The Patriots are 1-4 in WVC Division 1 duals.