Chase Yochem started all 105 King’s College baseball games over the last three seasons of his career.

The senior outfielder/pitcher from Wyoming Area followed up two straight seasons as a Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom second-team, all-star by picking up two more honors this season. Yochem was an honorable mention choice when this year’s all-star team was announced and was also the King’s representative on the MAC All-Sportsmanship team.

Yochem led the Monarchs with 35 runs batted in and was second on the team with a .331 batting average and 32 runs scored. He had eight doubles, a triple, four homers, a .440 on-base percentage and a .496 slugging percentage.

As a junior in 2023, Yochem led the team in batting average (.413), slugging percentage (.629) and on-base percentage (.476).

Yochem took the loss in his only pitching appearance. He gave up three unearned runs on two hits and a walk in one inning of work.

Pitcher/infielder Caleb Graham, another senior from Wyoming Area, was the team’s most effective pitcher.

Graham went 1-2 with a 5.67 earned run average in 12 games, including six starts, for the Monarchs. He allowed 47 hits and 18 walks while striking out 20 in 39 2/3 innings.

While playing a total of 30 games, including 17 starts, Graham batted .178. He had two doubles, eight runs and six RBI.

King’s went 5-16 in the MAC Freedom and 11-24 overall.