Lily Davidson tripled with none out in the top of the sixth inning Monday to drive in the first run, then came around to score the game-winner on an error while helping DuBois Central Catholic to a 2-1 victory over Old Forge in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A state softball semifinal.

The District 2 champion Lady Devils took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Old Forge led the eventual state champions from District 9 into the sixth inning despite being outhit throughout and 10-4 overall in the game.

DuBois Central Catholic (22-2) allowed just one run in each of the first three rounds, then shut out Carmichaels 2-0 in the opener of a Thursday championship tripleheader.

Related Video

Arianna Davitt had two of the four Old Forge hits and drove in the team’s only run.

Juliette DeStefano reached on an error to start the bottom of the fourth. Katie O’Hearn then singled.

Winning pitcher Rylee Kubatsky struck out the next two batters on seven total pitches, then jumped ahead 0-2 against Davitt.

Davitt fouled off two straight 0-2 pitches, then lined a single to left field to break the scoreless tie.

Kubatsky ended the inning when, after intentionally walking leadoff hitter Talia Piragas, she came up with a bases-loaded strikeout. Kulbatsky finished with 12 strikeouts and three walks.

Lauren Davidson, one of four DuBois Central Catholic players with multiple hits, walked to start the sixth.

After stranding nine runners in the first five innings, DuBois Central Catholic broke through on Lily Davidson’s triple.

Old Forge finished 20-6.

Piragas led the team with a .452 batting average, 35 runs scored and a .511 on-base percentage. She also hit five home runs.

Meghan Marianelli led in homers (six), RBI (32) and slugging percentage (.795).

Karen Sickle had a 259-to-43, strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 1.56 earned run average.