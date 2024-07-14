Greater Pittston won its first two Wyoming Valley Senior American Legion Baseball League playoff games to advance to the winners’ bracket final and qualify for next week’s regional tournament.

The top three in the league advance to region play at Berwick and Greater Pittston used its Thursday and Friday wins to clinch a top-three finish.

Greater Pittston was scheduled to face East Division champion Stripes & Strikes from Hazleton Saturday in an afternoon game that finished after deadline for this edition. It had already defeated West Division champion Back Mountain Friday.

If Greater Pittston won Saturday, it would play for the title. A Saturday loss would mean a game against the Back Mountain/Mountain Post winner to try to qualify for a title shot.

Greater Pittston 3, Back Mountain 2

Luke Leventhall continued his recovery from last year’s Tommy John surgery on his elbow with his longest pitching appearance of the season in Friday’s winners’ bracket semifinal at Mountain Post.

Leventhall allowed just three hits and a walk while working into the seventh inning. Zander Condeelis came in with the tying run in scoring position and finished up for the save.

Condeelis also led the offense with two hits. Nic Borgia’s sacrifice fly drove in what proved to be the deciding run.

Greater Pittston 14, Wilkes-Barre/Plains 4

Wilkes-Barre/Plains scored four times in the first inning Thursday, but Greater Pittston rallied and eventually ended the game on the 10-run in six innings by scoring seven runs in the seventh.

Luke Leventhall led the way with three hits while Chase Speicher and Dominic Donati added two each.

Thomas Carlin relieved in the second inning and worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out four. Rich Tonte followed with two more scoreless innings.