Pittston Area finished third in the state in Major Little League Softball when a summer filled with dominant offensive performances was halted by back-to-back outstanding pitching efforts from the two teams it finished behind.

A one-hitter in the state winners’ bracket final and a four-inning, no-hitter in the elimination bracket final ended the season.

Prior to that, Pittston Area had gone 11-0 in District 16, Section 5 and state tournament games, outscoring opponents by a combined margin of 118-12.

West Point 12, Pittston Area 1

Twin sisters Jayelyn and Jocelyn Luft led the way when West Point avenged an earlier loss and ended Pittston Area’s season with the four-inning rout at Wellsboro.

Jaelyn Luft struck out seven and walked just one while throwing a no-hitter. She went 3-for-3 and scored twice.

Jocelyn Luft drove in four runs in the fast start and scored twice. She had a two-run triple to the left-field fence in the first and a two-run single to center field in the second.

Pittston Area had defeated West Point 7-5 in eight innings three days earlier in the winners’ bracket semifinal. The rematch lasted only half as many innings.

West Point scored at least three runs in each of the first three innings to take a 12-0 lead after 2½ innings.

Pittston Area scored its only run in the fourth, but needed two more to avoid the 10-run rule and extend the game.

Liv Distasio Led off the bottom of the fourth by drawing a walk on four pitches. She reached second on a passed ball.

Lydia Luvender hit a hard groundball to the West Point third baseman, whose throw to first base could not be handled. Distasio scored on the play and Luvender advanced to second base.

Pittston Area relief pitcher Ainsley Lear allowed just one run on two hits in two innings.

Indiana/Clymer 5, Pittston Area 0

Ella Worthington no-hit Pittston Area for the first 4 1/3 innings of the July 14 winners’ bracket final and supplied two hits to the offense.

Worthington worked the first five innings of a combined one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.

Natalie McAndrew ripped a single over the second baseman’s head with one out in the fifth inning for the only Pittston Area hit. She moved to second and third on passed balls before the inning ended on a fly ball to the outfield.

Pittston Area also got one runner on in the fourth and sixth innings after getting its first two base runners in the third.

Carly Moyer drove in two runs for Indiana/Clymer, which scored twice in the first inning and added one in the second.