Monday, 8/12

Golf: Tunkhannock at Pittston Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 7 a.m.

Golf: Wyoming Area at Nanticoke, Edgewood in the Pines, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, 8/13

Related Video

Golf: Pittston Area at Berwick, Berwick, Country Club, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, 8/14

Golf: Pittston Area at Wyoming Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 7 a.m.

Friday, 8/16

Golf: Hanover Area at Pittston Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 7 a.m.

Golf: Wyoming Area at Lake-Lehman, Huntsville Golf Club, 4 p.m.