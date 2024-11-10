Wyoming Area graduate Makenzie Switzer was one of three Lafayette players named to the first team when All-Patriot League selections were announced Tuesday.

The junior is part of a defensive unit that has limited opponents to 7.7 shots and 1.1 goals per game.

Lafayette defeated Bucknell 2-1 Thursday to reach Saturday’s Patriot League championship game against American. The Leopards went 5-1 in the Patriot regular season and took a five-game winning streak and 13-6 overall record into Saturday’s game in Washington, D.C.

Switzer has started all 19 games. She has taken 10 shots, four of which were on goal.

The first-team All-Patriot League selection is the second straight for Switzer, who also started all 19 games last season. She had one assist a year ago when she made the Patriot All-Tournament Team and was named All-Mideast Region by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

A two-time Patriot Academic Honor Roll selection, Switzer appeared in 18 games and made 14 starts as a freshman in 2022.