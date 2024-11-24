Morgan Janeski has started her first four games with the Misericordia University women’s basketball team.

The Wyoming Area graduate transferred after playing her freshman season at Alvernia.

Janeski had 15 points during the team’s only victory 59-47 over Wilkes Nov. 12.

Misericordia was 1-3 going into Saturday’s game against Elmira.

Janeski went in averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.5 steals. She was 12-for-28 (42.9 percent) from the floor, 6-for-12 (50.0 percent) on 3-pointers and 2-for-4 (50.0 percent) from the foul line.

The 6-foot forward averaged 3.9 points in 21 games at Alvernia.

Janeski had 10 points in six minutes in her college debut against Penn State University Brandywine. Her high game was 19 points in 26 minutes against Widener.