State qualifier Brody Spindler and senior Dominic Innamorati, Pittston Area’s top two winners a year ago, are back to lead the Patriots into the wrestling season, which opens Monday with a non-league home match against Benton.

Spindler returns at 215 pounds where he was a district finalist and a fourth-place regional finisher last year as a sophomore. He led the team with a 31-9 record and 16 pins last season.

Innamorati won at least 20 times each of his first three seasons. He went 27-12 last season to run his career record to 78-42 with half of those victories coming by pin. Innamorati, who placed third in District 2 Class 3A the past two years, has moved up in weight to 160 pounds this season.

Sophomore Tibor Toth is at 121 pounds after winning 20 times at 114 last season.

Junior 127-pounder Jahiem Butler and senior Jake Aftewicz, who will work at 160 8and 172 pounds, combined for 35 more wins.

Seniors Shawn Shimonis (133) and Sam Hankey (285) were also regulars in the lineup a year ago.

Sophomore 152-pounder Chase Baron went 5-7. Senior Jacob Radle and junior Aiden Sweder also have some varsity experience.

The Patriots went 3-2 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 and 11-12 overall last season under veteran coach David Krantz. They were second in the WVC Tournament team scoring and eighth in the District 2 Class 3A Tournament.

Pittston Area co-sponsors the sport with Old Forge, which supplies one freshman to the team roster.