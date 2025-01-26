David Jannuzzi (2) led all Wilkes-Barre Area scorers in the first half with seven points at Pittston Area.

Pittston Area’s Paul Jordan McGarry (23) focuses on hitting one of his two first-half three-point shots, this one over The Wolfpack’s Luis Duarte (25).

Pittston Area’s Silvio Giardina hits three of his 14 first-half points against Wilkes-Barre Area on Tuesday night at Yatesville.

YATESVILLE — The difference was the little things.

Pittston Area didn’t always do them in the first half Tuesday night. The Patriots did so over the final two quarters, resulting in a 67-65 victory over Wilkes-Barre Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game.

The win allowed the Patriots to end the week in a second-place tie with the Wolfpack at 6-3, a half-game in front of Hazleton Area (5-3). Dallas has a 1½-game lead at 7-1.

Perhaps the biggest of the small things was Aiden Lynn’s rebound off a Wilkes-Barre Area miss with 11.5 seconds left. He hit the first of two free throws, making it a two-possession game.

Wilkes-Barre Area managed to get a basket with a few ticks remaining, but that only resulted in the Wolfpack losing by two points to Pittston Area for the second time this season.

“We couldn’t put together stops,” said WBA coach Jim Lavan, whose team is 10-8 overall. “Every time we’d make a run or have some baskets scored, we’d give up some stuff down the other way whether it was an open three or rotation we missed.

“I thought tonight they did all the little things better than us.”

That was evident late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.

Pittston Area guard Silvio Giardina, who led all scorers with 26, drove the lane and dished off to Lynn and Chris Scavo for baskets in the final 1:38 of the third. The Patriots missed similar shots in the first half.

Lucas Lopresto finished off the quarter with a steal which led to two free throws to give Pittston Area a 49-43 lead.

“In the first half, we left some points off the board with some missed opportunities with layups,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said. “I thought (Wilkes-Barre Area) got some second shots in the first half that hurt us, so we did a better job there.

“I think overall we played better basketball than we’ve been playing. I’ve been waiting for this team to put it together and I’m hoping now we’re going to.”

After Wilkes-Barre Area’s Tahir Bolden opened the fourth with five points to cut the deficit to 49-48, Pittston Area’s Paul Jordan McGarry nailed a 3-pointer. He did the same later with two minutes remaining after the Wolfpack worked within one point. He finished with a season-high five 3-pointers and 17 points.

The Wolfpack tied the score 61-61 on a 3-pointer by Jacob Johnson with 1:11 left, but Giardina hit three of four free throws in a 25-second span.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s David Jannuzzi, who came in the Division 1 scoring leader with a 19.9 average, finished with 18 points.

Lucas Lopresto added 13 points for the Patriots.

Pittston Area 56, Nanticoke 26

Paul Jordan McGarry made five 3-pointers for the second straight game, accounting for his 15 points while leading the Patriots to a victory at Nanticoke Friday.

The Patriots improved to 12-7 overall.

McGarry made four of the 3-pointers in the third quarter when Pittston Area expanded a 26-12 halftime lead to 44-21. The Patriots then held the Trojans to one field goal in the fourth quarter to close out the victory.

Pittston Area got at least five points from six other players.

Lucas Lopresto scored eight points.

John Jadus, Matt Walter, Aiden Lynn and Aidan Clarke all had six points.

Silvio Giardina scored all five of his points in the first quarter to help Pittston Area to a a 12-7 lead.

Crestwood 55, Pittston Area 42

Ayden Agapito scored 18 points to lead Crestwood past Pittston Area in the Jan. 18 Division 1 game.

Ryan Sechleer added 13 points for the Comets.

Silvio Giardina had a big game for Pittston Area, scoring 24 points with 20 in the second half.