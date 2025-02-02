Nate Obrzut placed third at 285 pounds to lead Wyoming Area’s efforts Jan. 24-25 in the Coal Cracker Wrestling Tournament at Lehighton.

Obrzut was the only Warrior to finish in the top eight in any weight class in the 58-team event.

Wyoming Area finished tied for 39th with 50½ points.

Faith Christian Academy ran away with the team title, scoring 344 points, more than any other two teams combined. Wyoming Seminary was fourth.

Obrzut went 6-1 in the tournament, winning four straight to reach the semifinals, then bouncing back from his only loss to win two straight and take third.

In the opening round, Obrzut needed just 52 seconds to finish Selinsgrove’s Connor Crosson for the first of his four pins. He received a forfeit in the quarterfinals and defeated Caleb Nason from Athens 6-4 in the consolation semifinals.

Obrzut pinned Upper Dauphin’s Eoghan Savage with 39 seconds left in the third-place match.

The rest of the Warriors went 2-12 in the consolation brackets, leading to quick exits after being removed from title contention.

Connor Novakowski went 3-2 at 127. He won by pin in 27 seconds in the first round when eight Warriors were losing and Obrzut had the only other win.

Chase Wilhelm, at 107, and Caden Reynolds, at 215, posted pins in the second round after receiving first-round byes.