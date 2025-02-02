Morgan Janeski scored a season-high 17 points for the Misericordia University women’s basketball team Jan. 18 in a 66-51 loss to FDU-Florham.

The 6-foot sophomore from Wyoming Area is the team’s fourth-leading scorer with 5.8 points per game.

Misericordia is 2-5 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom and 4-14 overall.

Janeski has appeared in 17 games, making 16 starts. She is third on the team with 1.4 assists per game. She also averages 2.9 rebounds and is tied for fourth on the Cougars with 11 steals.

In 22.4 minutes per game, Janeski is shooting 31.7 percent from the floor, 27.6 from 3-point range and 50.0 from the line.