District 2 has set plans for its basketball tournaments, which will begin Feb. 17 and culminate in a three-day, 11-game series of championships to once again be held at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Feb. 27 to March 1.

Based on district power ratings going into Saturday’s limited action, both Pittston Area teams are on path to host games in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds in Class 5A. If seeds hold up, that would land the Patriots and Lady Patriots in the district finals at the arena.

The Wyoming Area boys needed to qualify to get into the Class 4A tournament because there are 12 schools trying to land the eight available spots. The Warriors, however, have already clinched a berth and are closing in on being assured of a home court in the quarterfinals.

Class 5A and Class 4A boys will begin with Feb. 18 quarterfinals and continue with semifinals Feb. 21.

The two finalists in each other tournament advance to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament. Class 4A boys is the only one that has a third state qualifier, so if Wyoming Area should fall in the semifinals, it would get a chance to advance through the third-place game Feb. 25.

The Class 5A and 4A girls tournaments have quarterfinals Feb. 19 and semifinals Feb. 22.

Pittston Area (13-7 overall) has a slight lead over Abington Heights (10-7) and Crestwood (13-7) in a tight, three-way race for the top seed in Class 5A boys. The top two teams earn quarterfinal byes in the six-team field.

If the Patriots can maintain one of the top two seeds, they would not open until the semifinals where Wallenpaupack, North Pocono and Nanticoke would be among the potential opponents.

Wyoming Area (14-5) is currently on target to be the fourth seed in Class 4A boys, which likely would set up a quarterfinal home game against Mid Valley (9-9) or Berwick (11-8).

The Pittston Area girls (14-5) are well behind likely top-seed Crestwood (16-3) in Class 5A where only the No. 1 team will have a quarterfinal bye in a seven-team event.

If the Lady Patriots finish second in the regular season, they will open the playoffs by hosting one of three teams in a close, three-way race for third. Dallas (12-8), Abington Heights (10-8) and North Pocono (10-8) are those teams.

In Class 4A girls, there are eight teams, so all are guaranteed berths.

Wyoming Area (7-13) is seventh, giving it a chance to avoid the half of the bracket featuring returning state finalist Scranton Prep (17-1). The Lady Warriors are right behind Tunkhannock (8-11), meaning a likely quarterfinal at Valley View (16-2) or Honesdale (14-3).

Both Old Forge teams are in Class 2A this season.

The Devils (14-4) are on the Feb. 19, 22 cycle and are in position for the only bye in the seven-team boys field.

The Lady Devils (10-7) are chasing Holy Cross (8-10) in a close race for the fourth seed. They are likely to play each other, with the team that finishes higher landing the home court. The first two rounds are set for Feb. 18 and 21.

The finals begin Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. with Class A girls, which is already set to be a meeting of the only two teams, MMI Prep and Susquehanna. Class 4A girls and Class 3A boys follow at 6 and 8.

Feb. 28 finals are Class 2A girls, Class 6A girls and Class 5A boys at 4, 6 and 8.

The five-game March 1 schedule begins at noon with Class 3A girls and has starting times every two hours with Class 2A boys, 4A boys, 5A girls and 6A boys.