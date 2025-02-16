The District 2 Wrestling Championships for individuals are scheduled to get underway Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre Area with a preliminary round and quarterfinals.

The two-day event continues with first-round consolations at approximately 6 p.m.

The girls tournament runs simultaneously with the Class 3A boys and Class 2A boys events.

Wrestling resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. with semifinals and second-round consolations.

The third round of consolations follows at about 11:30 a.m.

The Parade of Champions is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. with finals, consolation finals and fifth-place matches beginning at 1 p.m.

Wyoming Area’s Nate Obrzut and Connor Novakowski are defending champions in Class 2A after winning at 285 and 121 pounds last season.

Obrzut is 34-5 with 23 pins this season. Novakowski is 27-8.

Brody Spindler is back for Pittston Area after reaching the district finals in Class 3A at 215 last season.

Dominic Innamorati, who was third at 145, and Tibor Toth, who was fourth at 114, also return.

Spinder is 30-3 this season. Innamorati is 29-5. Toth is 21-8, but has not wrestled since Jan. 22 because of an injury.