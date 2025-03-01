The Pittston Area, Wyoming Area and Old Forge boys basketball teams are all headed for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament beginning next week.

Pittston Area is in the Class 5A tournament after finishing second in District 2. The Patriots (15-9) will play at District 1 third-place finisher Pottsgrove (22-3) Friday night.

Wyoming Area also opens Friday night after earning the last available berth from District 2 by taking third-place game Tuesday. The Warriors (17-9) will play in Class 4A Friday at District 4 runner-up Shamokin (23-4).

Old Forge was a prohibitive favorite going into Saturday afternoon’s district final. The Blue Devils (19-5) will be in the state tournament regardless, but a win over Lackawanna Trail would mean a home game Saturday against District 4 third-place finisher Sayre (16-9).

Both Scranton Prep teams are also in the state tournament.

The Classics (23-1) will host District 3 fourth-place finisher Delone Catholic (19-7) in Class 4A girls Saturday.

The Cavaliers were playing late Saturday afternoon in the Class 4A boys final. A win would mean a home game against the District 3 third-place finisher Big Spring (19-6). A loss would send Scranton Prep on the road to face the District 11 runner-up Northwestern Lehigh (24-3).

Scranton Prep was facing Valley View in the district championship game.