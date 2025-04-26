Old Forge senior Jewlya McCullon received second-team, all-state honors in Class 2A girls basketball on the team selected by Pennsylvania Sports Writers.

McCullon was inadvertently omitted from a report on the all-state teams in last week’s Dispatch.

McCullon averaged 21.4 points per game in her final season to finish with 1,289 career points. She set school records for 3-pointers in a game with eight, a season with 67 and a career with 181.

The all-state teams included Pittston Area’s Daniella Ranieli as a first-team selection in Class 5A.