YATESVILLE — Yardage was at a premium all night Friday. Pittston Area found that out in a painful way in the second half.

The Patriots had three trips into the red zone and came away empty every time. That allowed Delaware Valley to hang on for a 7-6 victory in the District 2 Class 5A semifinals.

Pittston Area finished its season at 8-3 for the Patriots’ most wins since going 9-3 in 2003.

“Obviously, a lot of woulda, shoulda, couldas there,” Pittston Area coach Paul Russick said. “We felt good kicking with kicking the field goal, but obviously the operation was a little off tonight. You’re playing for the next game so sometimes you have to take some chances down there.

“We put the ball in some of our better kids’ hands and it didn’t fall our way.”

The Patriots trailed 7-6 at halftime. Their only scoring drive covered 99 yards after stopping Delaware Valley on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Running back Jude Ferentino capped the 11-play drive with a 2-yard run, but Delaware Valley’s Mike Iuzzolino blocked the extra point to keep the Patriots’ lead at 6-0 at 5:43 of the second quarter.

After that possession, Pittston Area had just 124 yards the rest of the game. Yet, the Patriots had opportunities after Delaware Valley took a 7-6 lead into halftime on a 1-yard run by Iuzzolino and Reegan Decker’s extra point.

Pittston Area got a huge defensive play on Delaware Valley’s second play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Linebacker Victor Narsavage tipped a pass and defensive lineman Brian Hankey intercepted. Hankey returned his pick to the Delaware Valley 11-yard line.

The Patriots moved to the 5 before sending kicker Cole Baldwin on the field for a 21-yard field goal. This kick was also blocked.

Delaware Valley’s ensuing possession ended with a 10-yard punt into a fierce wind. The Patriots set up at the Delaware Valley 33, but a fourth-down pass from the 20 was batted down by defensive back Trey Newton.

Pittston Area’s next drive stalled at the Delaware Valley 17 after a failed run on a fourth-and-2. Lucas LoPresto, who took most of the snaps at quarterback with starter Paulie Ferentino out with an injury, hit Malkolm Blackshear for 29 yards and Stephen Barnic for 15 on consecutive plays for his final completions of the game.

“As bad as we were offensively, which was pretty bad, we were that much better on defense,” Delaware Valley coach Keith Olsommer said. “Our kids played well. They had one good drive on us, that 99-yard yard drive. We had that turnover right off the bat in the third quarter and stopped them on downs. Then we had a bad punt.

“To start that third quarter there, our backs were up against the wall and we had some key stops.”

Pittston Area elected to punt with 2:41 remaining on its next and final possession. The Patriots never had the ball again. A 22-yard run by quarterback Colin McGarvey and an 11-yard run by Iuzzolino allowed Delaware Valley to run out the clock.

Pittston Area’s Brody Spindler finished with 86 rushing to go over 1,000 for the season. The Patriots finished with 224 yards. They averaged 338.9 during the regular season.

Delaware Valley (6-5) will go for its third D2-5A title in four seasons when it travels to defending champion Abington Heights (9-2) next Friday.

District 2 Class 5A Semifinals

Delaware Valley 7, Pittston Area 6

Delaware Valley`0`7`0`0 — 7

Pittston Area`0`6`0`0 — 6

Second quarter

PA — Jude Ferentino 2 run (kick blocked), 5:43

DV — Mike Iuzzolino 1 run (Reagan Decker kick), 2:04

Team statistics`DV`PA

First downs`12`11

Rushes-yards`44-104`40-152

Passing yards`61`72

Total yards`165`224

Passing`4-11-0`6-11-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-23`1-9

Punts-avg.`4-32.5`3-24.7

Fumbles-lost`2-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`4-50`8-80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Delaware Valley, Iuzzolini 22-63, Justin Estevez 4-8, Keith Doyle 2-(minus-4), Colin McGarvey 13-38, Trey Newton 1-1, team 2-(minus-2). Pittston Area, Brody Spindler 21-86, Lucas LoPresto 8-21, Santino Capitano 4-(minus-6), Ferentino 6-52, Kayden Bailey 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — Delaware Valley, McGarvey 4-10-0-61, Newton 0-1-0-0. Pittston Area, LoPresto 6-10-0-72, Capitano 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — Delaware Valley, Newton 1-5, Jacob Wolak 1-43, James Dabney 1-8, Estevez 1-4. Pittston Area, John Jadus 3-25, Zak Ridgley 1-3, Malkolm Blackshear 1-29, Stephen Barnic 1-15.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.