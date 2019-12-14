Lady Warriors split first two basketball games

Tom Robinson | For Sunday Dispatch Former Pittston Area all-star center Leah Hodick (No. 20) tries to work into position for a rebound on a free throw attempt by Riverside teammate Morgan Antoniacci. Pictured for Wyoming Area are: Mackenzie Nocchi (No. 1), Nicole Silinskie (No. 3), Maria Amato (No. 21) and Morgan Janeski. - Tom Robinson | For Sunday Dispatch Wyoming Area’s Nicole Silinskie brings the ball up court against Riverside’s Morgan Antoniacci. -

TAYLOR – The Wyoming Area girls basketball team may have started a few days later than most other winter athletic teams in District 2, but once they did play a game, the Lady Warriors immediately took on a big challenge.

Traveling to face one of the district’s most highly regarded teams, potential state Class 3A contender Riverside, Wyoming Area opened its season Tuesday.

Kylie Lavelle scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, seven of them offensive, to lead the Lady Vikes to a 63-35 romp.

“The reason why you schedule these is so that you can point to them later in the season and say, ‘we went away, we played Riverside, we played in a hostile environment,’” Wyoming Area coach Chad Lojewski said of the hope the early test will better prepare his team for the challenges ahead. “It’s a quality program. These are the programs we aspire to.

“It’s going to take some time, but we’re going to keep working at it and, hopefully, we get there.”

Riverside, which won 19 games a year ago, has six players with significant past starting experience, including four who have received some type of all-star recognition during their careers.

Leah Hodick, a former Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 first-team all-star at Pittston Area, is playing after sitting out last season because of Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association transfer rules. Hodick was one of three Riverside players with eight points, while also adding five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Wyoming Area went with a much-less experienced lineup.

Cassidy Orzel led the way with 11 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Lojewski sees promise in his freshman class including Morgan Janeski, who started in her first varsity game and went 3-for-4 from the floor while scoring seven points, all in the second half.

Two more freshmen, Halle Kranson and Anna Wisnewski, were the first players off the bench. Kranson provided four rebounds and two steals.

“I think we needed to get the monkey off the back of a couple of freshmen,” Lojewski said. “So, I was really happy that Morgan hit a shot in the third quarter and then Anna got one late. You could just tell the pressure released.

“They’re freshmen and that’s going to give us a better opportunity somewhere down the road. We’re just going to have to work on it day to day and get more fundamentally sound.”

Riverside used its extra shots to take a 19-6 lead after one quarter. The Lady Vikes got their own rebound the first seven times they missed shots and forced 10 of Wyoming Area’s 30 total turnovers during the first quarter.

Nicole Silinskie, the only full-time Wyoming Area starter back from a year ago, had four points and four assists.

Maria Amato, who like Orzel had her 2018-19 season cut short by injury, added four points and four rebounds.

Wyoming Area played Riverside even, 6-6, in the second quarter.

The 28-point final margin represented the closest game during Riverside’s 3-0 start.

Wyoming Area 72

Elk Lake 43

Wyoming Area did not need to wait long for its first win.

Cassidy Orzel scored 16 points and made three steals in Thursday’s home-court win over Elk Lake.

Nicole Silinskie, who also had three steals, and Morgan Janeski scored 13 points each. Maria Amato grabbed 10 rebounds.

Mackenzie Nocchi also had three steals.

Coach Chad Lojewski credited strong bench play with helping Wyoming Area get through foul trouble when it committed 11 fouls in the first half. Anna Wisnewski and Halle Kranson led that group in scoring with five points each.

Elk Lake got 25 points from Krista Jones, but no one else managed more than five.

