The Pittston Area boys and girls swimming teams entered the season with rosters made up primarily of freshmen, not only new to varsity sports, but also new to competitive swimming.

Early-season practice for coach Heather Clancy included teaching the diving starts, flips, turns and the various strokes in the sport.

“They really are brand new,” Clancy said. “I taught them all how to dive.”

Seeking to have athletes a bit more ready for starting the sport on the varsity level, Clancy and the Pittston Area administration are working together to create a feeder system to the high school programs.

“Pittston Area has hired me for the spring to do a middle school program,” Clancy said. “Pittston has no feeder program anymore. We used to have the Piranhas, but there’s nothing anymore.

“They hired me in the spring, so that I can get seventh- and eighth-graders who are interested in swimming in high school so they can get some learning experience. We’ll have a program getting them in the pool, learning the basics.”

Pittston Area started the season behind the Wyoming Valley Conference competition and lost Tuesday’s openers against Nanticoke, 94-76 in girls and 91-41 in boys.

Clancy said there is talent and potential, but a lot of time needs to be invested first in getting swimmers ready.

“It puts our girls and boys at a disadvantage when you see that potential, but you have to teach the basics,” she said. “You see it, but if they just had a few more years, they could develop it. Hopefully, this will catch on and we’ll have a few more swimmers from it.”

The Pittston Area girls went 6-6 last season, but suffered significant graduation losses. The boys, in their entry to team competition, went 1-10.

The Lady Patriots were sixth of nine teams in the season-ending District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional. Their top returnees are senior Olivia Norwillo, junior Morgan Gromelski and sophomores Ella Hoban, Kacie Fisk and Emily Dunn.

Pittston Area did well in scoring second- and third-place points against Nanticoke, but Norwillo, Gromelski, Hoban and Fisk combined for the only win in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Norwillo and Hoban were each part of the 200- and 400 freestyle relay teams that finished fifth in the subregional last season and at the Les Richards Invitational in Scranton. Norwillo was also ninth in the subregional in the 100 butterfly while Hoban (100 freestyle) and Fisk (200 individual medley) had a pair of 12th-place finishes.

Cassie Hintze, Bella Petrucci and Mackenzie Kaminski lead the large freshman group.

The boys, who finished last of eight teams in last season’s subregional are led by the return of brothers Zack Gregory, a senior, and Jake Gregory, a sophomore. They also have junior Billy Bonzack returning.

Those three teamed with promising junior newcomer St. Raphael Moncer-Bouncy to form a winning 200 relay team against Nanticoke.

