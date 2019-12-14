James Spindler (145), A.J. Gorto (160), Alex Anastasio (170) and John Symons (220) posted pins Friday night when Pittston Area defeated visiting Berwick, 45-31, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 wrestling match.

The Patriots improved to 1-1 in the division.

C.J. Demark pulled out a 5-3 decision at 152 and the Patriots took advantage of three straight forfeits from 113 to 126.

Wilkes-Barre Area 36

Pittston Area 30

The new Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack won its dual meet debut, beating host Pittston Area in Wednesday’s WVC Division 1 opener.

A.J. Gorto and Alex Anastasia had pins at 160 and 170, then Dave Sudo and John Symons followed with decisions at 182 and 195 to give Pittston Area an 18-6 lead in the match, which started at 145.

The only wins by the Patriots in the final eight bouts were a pair of forfeits. They also lost two forfeits.

Pittston Area 2-1 at Cedar Crest Duals

Pittston Area finished fifth in the season-opening Cedar Crest Duals Dec. 7.

The tournament followed an eight-team bracket format.

Pittston Area lost to Abington, 42-16, in the quarterfinals, then came back to win both consolation matches, 58-18 over Cedar Crest and 52-27 over Mount Union.

A.J. Gorto went 3-0 at 160 with a pin, technical fall and forfeit.

Freshman James Spindler was 3-0 at 145, winning by pin and two close, low-scoring decisions.

Wyoming Area 1-4 at Gary Woodruff Duals

Wyoming Area lost its first four matches before defeating Elk Lake, 27-24, Dec. 7 in the season-opening Gary Woodruff Duals at Wyalusing Valley.

The Warriors, wrestling shorthanded while some of the team was winning a state football title the same day, had lost to Montrose (54-18), Blue Ridge (48-19), Pocono Mountain East (48-23) and Wallenpaupack (60-16).

Junior Kyle Emsley, sophomore Connor Wrobleski and freshman Jayden Pepe went 5-0 for the Warriors, who took just five wrestlers to the event. Wrobleski and Pepe each had three pins.

Excluding forfeits, the Warriors went 13-5 in bouts that were wrestled.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 56

North Pocono 36

Emma Coles and Kallie Booth each hit a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers to send Pittston Area on its way to the victory at North Pocono.

The Lady Patriots, who have won their first three by an average of 29 points, opened an 18-11 lead after one quarter.

Coles finished with 16 points and Booth had 14. Hannah Getz added 13.

Pittston Area 49

Forest City 9

Jada Sharp scored nine of her 11 points in the first quarter, then Pittston Area held host Forest City scoreless in the second quarter Wednesday.

The Lady Patriots scored 16 points in the second quarter for a 33-2 halftime lead.

Pittston Area 47

Hanover Area 20

Jada Sharp had the only baskets by either team in the second quarter when she hit four 3-pointers, helping host Pittston Area outscore Hanover Area 12-2 for a 26-8 halftime lead Monday in the season opener.

Sharp finished with a game-high 16 points.

Hannah Getz had eight of her 14 points in the first quarter when the Lady Patriots took an eight-point lead.

Lily Savoy added 10 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Scranton 61

Pittston Area 57

Pittston Area lost on the road Friday night in a game that went double overtime.

The Patriots fell to 1-2.

Lackawanna Trail 53

Wyoming Area 47

Lackawanna Trail overcame four double-figures scorers by visiting Lackawanna Trail in Wednesday’s game.

Cole Coolbaugh and Jason Wiedl had 11 points each while Jake Greenfield and Jesse Mikoliczyk had 10 each for the Warriors (1-1).

Wyoming Area 67

Mountain View 59

Wyoming Area opened the season with a home-court victory against Mountain View.

Cole Coolbaugh led the way with 23 points and Sammy Solomon, with only one day to prepare after helping the Warriors win the state Class 3A football championship, added 16.

Coolbaugh and Solomon had eight points each in the second quarter when the Warriors outscored the Eagles, 26-12, for a 34-22 halftime lead.

Wyoming Area took a 48-31 lead into the final eight minutes and withstood a 28-point fourth quarter by Mountain View.

Coolbaugh went 8-for-10 from the line while scoring 10 points in the fourth. The Warriors were 13-for-18 from the line in the quarter.

Holy Cross 65

Pittston Area 42

Defending Lackawanna League Division 3 and District 2 Class 2A champion Holy Cross handled visiting Pittston Area Monday.

Brennan Higgins led the Patriots with 15 points in the loss.

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch