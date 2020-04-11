Faith and technology

By Tony Callaio - For Sunday Dispatch
PITTSTON – Some Greater Pittston churches have had to scramble to get the word of the Lord to their flock since doors were closed due to COVID-19, while others have been utilizing technology to get sermons and homilies to congregants.

Pastor James Breese of the First Baptist Church on Water Street was lucky enough to have a few members of his church knowledgeable enough years ago to stream services live to the internet. For Pastor Breese, his church was way ahead of the curve even before coronavirus struck.

Initially members of the church, Bob Lussi and Tim Nulton got the ball rolling more than three years ago in honoring Pastor Breese’s 10th anniversary as head of the First Baptist Church along with the church’s 240th anniversary.

“I joined the church in 2013 and after I joined the church, I realized Pastor Breese and I went to the same school,” Nulton said. “One day a church member was in Florida and wanted to see the service so I recorded it on my flip phone, placed it on YouTube and from there it went full speed ahead.”

Over time, the church picked up Doug Thubron, Jeanine Morrisey, along with Gail Nossavage and Pastor Breese’s wife First Lady Sherrell to round out the team. You can see Easter services from Pastor Breese on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/tufqzfp or on YouTube at https://tinyurl.com/qr6sfl3 or go to the church’s website at https://www.fbcpittston.com.

The Daily Prayers with Pastor Breese is broadcast on Vimeo and can be found on the church’s website.

Pastor Breese realizes the power of technology but yet he still hasn’t forgot the trusted telephone.

“Our administrator, Gail Nossavage, secured an 800 number so now I can call from home and people can connect and we have prayer ever day at 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday where we read scripture,” Pastor Breese said. “My wife Sherrell looked into Zoom, and we actually signed on this past week. We’ve been blessed and technology has put us in position to pray in many ways we couldn’t before.”

Lts. Gavin and Holly Yeatts, of West Pittston Salvation Army, West Pittston, are no strangers to streaming services online. Most of their services are pre-recorded and broadcast at a designated time.

“Our headquarters has suggestions, but we always had the freedom to do what we want,” Lt. Gavin said. “Headquarters uses technology and we’re young and we’re used to it and it was very easy to use Facebook live and we know how to record on a computer. The transition was very easy and our only concern is to get the word of Christ out there.”

Gavin said because of the mandate not to have a public service, they had to look toward technology to get to their congregation and beyond.

The Gavins will be producing another production for Easter services.

“We’re getting good feedback each week,” Lt. Holly said.

Since Lent started, the Yeatts have been putting out a series videos each week until Easter.

You can view Yeatts’ sermons on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WestPittSalArmy/.

Fr. Joseph Elston, pastor of St. Joseph Marello Parish and St. John the Evangelist, both on William Street, Pittston, has responded to the virus crisis by livestreaming and prerecording Mass and prayer services streaming online.

“It’s going pretty well and a lot of people are commenting and it’s all-favorable comments,” Fr. Elston said. “I don’t like it this way, it’s not my preferred way, it’s very difficult to have Mass and preach the Homily with nobody in the church but the cameraman.”

Fr. Elston prefers to record all services as opposed to livestreaming to eliminate glitches for a smoother presentation.

“We do daily reflections, we do Mass on the weekend and we are doing all the hosting services,” Fr. Elston said. “All published times are in the bulletin and on the website. It’s the regular time of the services when the videos will be available. You can watch any time and the services never go away.”

You can find all recorded services for both churches on YouTube (https://tinyurl.com/tvwsphs), the church’s websites http://sjmparish.org and https://stjohnspittston.com, or on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/wbh6n7u.

According to Fr. Elston, other area churches are participating in either livestreaming or pre-recording services. Check with your church to see if you can view today’s Easter service.

