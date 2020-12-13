🔊 Listen to this

The City of Pittston’s Jefferson Park storage building was remodeled by the city’s Facilities and DPW deparments.

Pittston newest DPW $400,000 garage will be completed by some time in January. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Demich Building located at Jefferson Park is slated to be remodeled in 2021. The goal is to renovate the building for public use for a nomial fee to residents first.

PITTSTON – The construction of City of Pittston’s new $400,000 Department of Public Works building is nearly complete where 95% of a Local Share Account grant funded the project.

The facility is off Tunnel Street and is adjacent from the existing DPW building. City workers including the mayor and former mayor, Jason Klush, are currently framing offices, a bathroom and a staff lunchroom to complete the project.

The new structure is slated to tentatively wrap up in January followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The mayor could not nail down a completion date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Lombardo, the project was scheduled to be finished this past summer.

Lombardo said the original building would be designated to house “dirty” equipment.

“The other building will become, for the lack of a better words, the sloppy building,” Lombardo said. “That’s were the garbage trucks are going to go, the loader, the backhoe, the stuff that’s dirty and the new building will be the clean building.”

The new facility will house the city’s pickup trucks, the smaller dump trucks and the bucket truck, as well as house the new offices and storage for street signs, road flags, and hardware for street signs.

Eventually, Lombardo said, the entire city yard would be fenced in.

The mayor credited his DPW and Facilities staffs for contributing on construction projects saving the city a great deal of money by doing the work in house citing the Jefferson Park storage building as an example.

“The Jefferson Park building story is important because it highlights the ability of DPW and Facilities working together get projects done in house to save us money,” Lombardo said. “Even with volunteer help from Joe Rogo from Northeast Window and Jason Gilroy from Smith Miller Roofing donated the installation of the shingles saving us a few thousand dollars was a big help.”

The Jefferson Park building was abandoned and the Facilities department along with DPW refurbished the building that is being used for storage.

The Demich Building at Jefferson Park will be remodeled going into the spring of 2021.

“We are going to do the ceiling, new windows, and basically totally modernize it,” Lombardo added. “We don’t want to compete with halls, but what we’re looking for is a venue where someone that might want to have small kid’s birthday party or meetings for the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, for example, that could use the facility for a nominal fee.”

Mayor Lombardo added the city is not in the business of making off of city facilities, but offer a chance for residence to utilize such facilities, if needed.