Wyoming Area Catholic in Exeter held a bried outdoor ceremony on Friday, marking the first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the school in 2020. Students are shown spacing each other according to CDC requirements. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Wyoming Area Catholic Principal Eileen Rishcoff is shown addressing the students of the school on the year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Seventh-grader Mia Corea, center, is shown reading scripture during the brief ceremony noting the first anniversary of the pandemic. Back right, eighth-grader Kendall Morris, right, and seventh-grader Lillian Russin. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Eighth-grader Brandon Cegelka, at the podium, reads a passage from the Bible to the 150 students and faculty at Wyoming Area Catholic during the program noting the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Fifth-grader Martha Goffredo is shown praying the 'Our Father' during the ceremony at Wyoming Area Catholic, noting the anniversary of the start of the pandemic in 2020. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic, Exeter, held a brief ceremony nothing the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic with a brief outdoor prayer service on Friday.