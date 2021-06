🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area class president Clare Karotko adds her senior remarks for the last time at the 2021 graduation. Karotko had been the class president all four years at Pittston Area.

Two of the four valedictorians, John Michael Florio and Jadan Rose Zadierucha, were principal speakers for the Pittston Area class of 2021 graduation held on Thursday, June 10 at Charley Trippi Stadium, Yatesville.

2021 Pittston Area graduate Brandon Pantucci is congratulated by the school’s superintendent, Kevin Booth.

Pittston Area faculty member and vocalist Mrs. Nicole Rasmus was accompanied by graduating senior Jason Rother.

Two hundred thirty-eight caps fly in the air at the conclusion of the Pittston Area 2021 graduation at Charley Trippi Stadium, Yatesville.

YATESVILLE — Charley Trippi Stadium home stand was filled to capacity as 238 seniors from Pittston Area’s Class of 2021 graduated under perfect weather conditions.

The four valedictorians, Jaden Rose, Zawierucha, Jianna Elizabeth Like, Janelle Dudek, and John Michael Florio, were principal speakers along with Superintendent Kevin Booth, senior class president Clare Karotko, and Dr. Frank Serino, Pittston Area board president.

— Tony Callaio