Eighth grade graduate of Wyoming Area Catholic, Abigail Butler, refers to her cellphone for notes she wrote reflecting on her career at the school. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Wyoming Area Catholic Principal Eileen Rishcoff hands graduate Jack Broda his diploma with faculty member Jim Renfer assisting. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Christian Renfer, a WAC graduate, performed a piano musical selection during graduation. WAC music teacher Jackson Fiore looks on. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Kendall Morris, Wyoming Area Catholic 8th grade graduate, participated in the graduation ceremony on June 4. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch