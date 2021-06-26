🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Do it for Rossie.

That was the response when Richie Kossuth was asked why it was important to donate blood on Wednesday, June 30, from 1 to 6 P.M. at St. Joseph Marello Parish Hall on William Street.

Rossie was Ross David Kossuth, Richie’s brother, who passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 7, 2013, at his home in Hagerstown, Md., at the age of 49.

Richie, a longtime blood donor since 1979, is nearing his 20th gallon of blood donated, and getting a chance to honor his brother by holding a blood drive in his name was a perfect way to note the milestone while keeping his brother’s name alive.

“I said when I get 20 gallons, I wanted it to be about my brother and I wanted to have it at St. Joseph’s Hall, the church I go to,” Kossuth said. “I would just like to get as many people to donate at our blood drive as possible.”

A Red Cross worker told Kossuth he could have a blood drive in someone’s honor, and the drive was set up in Ross’ name for June 30.

“I thought if you were going to hold a blood drive, why not let it be about your brother?” Kossuth explained.

Kossuth, owner of Rock Street Music, has been involved in the entertainment world since his teenage years along with his brothers, Ross and Billy. Ross eventually moved away and Rickie and Billy still work at Rock Street.

Ross ended up in Maryland working as a computer center technician for a subcontractor of the Department of Defense.

“He (Ross) was big in the music business at Rock Street,” Kossuth said. “He did sound and lighting back in the Star Struck days, that was my high school band.”

Richie said Ross is very much missed by his mother, Marie Griglock, his brother, Billy, and himself, and his hope is to have others that miss Ross take part in the blood drive.

Kossuth said you could go to the American Red Cross site to choose a time you’d like to donate. Go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, search for St. Joseph Marello Parish, and click on a time slot.