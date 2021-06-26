🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — When the pandemic struck in 2020, Brittany Lemardy was working in New York City when everyone was told they would have to work from home. The logical and economical thing to do was to relocate back to West Pittston.

After being home for several months, Lemardy found herself with a lot of time on her hands when she came up with the concept of owning an online clothing store. In October of 2020, Sutton Place was born and in February of 2021, the business was launched.

“It was something I wanted to do for a long time and since I was working from home and had a lot of time on my hands, I created Sutton Place, which is an online clothing store selling shoes, clothes and accessories,” Lemardy explained. “Hopefully I’ll be branching out but it’s still a baby … I launched the site in February on Valentines Day weekend and so far it’s been a lot of fun.”

Today, Sunday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lemardy is holding a pop-up shopping experience at Broadway on the Boulevard, 328 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston, located in front of The Banks. Broadway on the Boulevard is co-owned by Lemardy’s longtime friend Rachel Leandri.

“Brittany has been my friend since we were small children,” Leandri said. “What better way to immerse other small businesses and locality into our new location in Pittston then to do it with your best friend. She’s living out her passion; I’m living out mine. The pop-up shop is a perfect little celebration for the public to come and see items for sale by Sutton Place, but to also see my brand new studio.”

Lemardy and Leandri will be offering food and beverages during the pop-up shop and the two are looking forward to seeing the public stopping by to see Leandri’s new studio and to get a chance to see the clothing, shoes and accessories offered by Sutton Place.

This is the second pop-up shop Lemardy has done, and she plans on having as many as one per month in the near future.

“I had my first pop-up and it was so much fun,” Lemardy said. “I thought why not have more of them. It was such a great success.”

Lemardy said it’s easy to view and order from Sutton Place website (https://www.shopsuttonpl.com) and if a customer is not satisfied with the product, there is a simple and easy way to send back product.

For further information on the event, go to Broadway on the Boulevard’s website at https://broadwayontheboulevard.com or Sutton Place’s website.