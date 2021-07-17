Family, friends, and governement officials were present as Liz Driscoll (with scissors) and her husband Dennis (left of Liz) participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony of their second location of Driscoll’s Home Center, Main Street, Old Forge, on Thursday, July 15. Driscoll’s general manager, Scott Sharrow (left of Dennis Driscoll), Victoria Naro Rogers (holding sign), of the Scranton Chamber of Commerce, and Old Forge Mayor Robert Legg (right of Rogers) were also on hand.

Main principals of Driscoll’s Home Center, from left to right, Scott Sharrow, general manager, Liz Driscoll, Dennis Driscoll, and Mathew Driscoll.

Driscoll’s Home Center’s Madeline Chervenitski, right, takes care of another customer at the Old Forge location during the grand opening.

The shelves are stocked for Old Forge residents at Driscoll’s Home Center’s newest location on Main Street.

OLD FORGE — Driscoll’s Home Center, a West Pittston based hardware store recently expanding to Old Forge, held a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening this past week.

With the success of the West Pittston location, Dennis and Liz Driscoll, owners of the hardware store, wanted to seek out a second location when they found what they consider the perfect location for another store.

The Old Forge store, located at 629 S. Main St., held a grand opening on Thursday after a soft opening the day before.

The Driscolls opened the West Pittston location in the fall of 2015, and depending on the success of the location, the Driscolls planned to seek a second location.

When the former ACE Hardware store on Main Street, Old Forge, moved out, the Driscolls acted quickly to close the deal on opening their second store.

“We were pretty ambitious in wanting to expand,” Liz Driscoll said.

“The long term plan was, if the first store was successful, we would attempt at a second location,” Dennis Driscoll said. “It’s possible we can look at future storefronts down the road.”

Both Driscolls agree they were not surprised at the success of the West Pittston location.

“It (hardware store) was very well received by the community and we tried to work on the community’s needs,” Liz said. “We started out in the beginning with not too many items on the shelves.”

The Driscolls didn’t have a background in hardware but knew that was the type of business they wanted to open, due to “an extensive demographic study of the area” they did.

The Old Forge store was the perfect location to open a second store, according to the Driscolls.

“Location is an important factor and that’s why we chose that spot,” Liz said. “Dennis would drive by that location several times a day, get out of the car and look through the little tiny holes in the door.”

Dennis said it was a calculated risk, and after six years, the gamble paid off.

On hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony were members of the Driscoll family, including son Matthew who will now work in the family business, members of the Scranton Chamber of Commerce, and Old Forge Mayor Robert Legg.

“It’s great to know they are coming to a well-known community like Old Forge,” Victoria Naro Rogers, of the Scranton Chamber of Commerce, said. “I think the community will definitely support them in every way which they already have according to the owners. It’s a great refresh from the old hardware store that was here.”

With the area still feeling the affects of the pandemic, Rogers feels it’s a great opportunity to open a business like a hardware store because of the consumer needs.

Karen Musloski, who lives in the Old Forge area and is a former resident of Exeter, stopped by during the grand opening.

Musloski admitted to being a frequent customer of the Driscoll’s West Pittston location and his happy to see the second location open closer to her home.

“It’s fabulous,” Musloski said, on Driscolls opening an Old Forge location. “The staff is always friendly, helpful and I like the idea it’s family operated. It’s a great hometown feel.”

For any questions on products, call Driscoll’s Home Center, Old Forge, at 570-471-7710.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.