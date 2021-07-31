🔊 Listen to this

Pittston City Fire Chief Frank Roman, center, and John Lombardo, left, weedwack at the Pittston Cemetery while Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chernouskas, right, assists in the clean up.

Facilities employee Bruce Widdick mans the chainsaw utilizing the city’s bucket truck to take down tree branches at the Pittston Cemetery.

Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo participated in the first Monthly Matters project initiative created by Lombardo.

Cara Wengen, Pittston community development specialist, tosses another log from tree trimming at the Pittston Cemetery.

PITTSTON – The City of Pittston initiated the first-ever Monthly Matters project created by Mayor Michael Lombardo for the month of July.

Monthly Matters is a program designed to improve quality of life for residents through neighborhood cleanup in an all-volunteer effort at no cost to residents.

Lombardo said, one day each month, Pittston City staff along with a team of local volunteers will select a community improvement project to work on.

The mayor explained the way the program will work is a commitment on the part of this administration to dedicate one full workday per month of facilities staff and volunteers to a selected community volunteer project.

Pittston Cemetery was the first project selected and conducted on July 23 cleaning the grounds, grass trimming, tree trimming and a repair to sewer drain.

City police, fire, EMTs, facilities crews along with Ron Faraday, city facilities director; Shannon Bonnaci, city grant and program coordinator; Cara Wengen, community development specialist; and Lombardo all participated in the cemetery clean up project.

The city is accepting suggestions for future projects that will be selected by a committee from a submitted by application.

The city will accept volunteers outside of administration and staff by going to https://tinyurl.com/ue29vwzu to fill out an application for submission.

If you or your City of Pittston neighbor has a potential project for consideration, go to https://tinyurl.com/ms64r9bn to fill out the project application. Submit both forms to Cara Wengen at https://tinyurl.com/ms64r9bn to cwengen@pittstonrda.com.

You may also drop the application form or volunteer submission at the Treasurer’s Office in City Hall, 35 Broad Street.

Lombardo said if anyone knows an elderly neighbor that could use help with his or her property to get in contact with Wengen.

Depending on the project, volunteer crews will be assembled for each project.