PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) has reorganized for 2021, voting Bill Joyce Jr. as the new president of the chamber.
The 32-year-old is one of the youngest to take office in the 101-year-old agency’s history.
Joyce will lead the chamber over the next two years, implementing a four-pillar philosophy of “Engage (connect and network), Educate (advance and champion the community), Advocate (be the chamber of influence), and Collaborate (drive member value),” while concentrating on newer, younger business owners in Greater Pittston.
“We are excited this year to have Bill Joyce Jr. stepping into our presidency,” Michelle Mikitish, GPCC executive director, said. “John Serafin will be our first vice president, Christine Jensen will be our second vice president, Girard Mecadon, the third vice president, and Karyn Reilly will be our newest treasurer.”
The GPCC board did not reorganize in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“We are really excited about this next group coming in,” Mikitish said. “We are excited to have some fresh faces this year, some younger faces, and some faces with new ideas combined with a lot of experience with older board members and we’re excited about having all of those different talents to draw from in the 2021-2022 year.”
Joyce Jr., a graduate of King’s College and former employee of PricewaterhouseCoopers (Harrisburg), joined the family business, Joyce Insurance, Pittston, in 2013 as a business insurance consultant.
He currently serves on the boards of Miles for Michael Foundation, Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA, and the GPCC prior to becoming present.
“I think having younger leadership will make us think differently,” Mikitish added. “There’s definitely a group of individuals we are not reaching, and by having younger leadership, I think we’ll have a better opportunity to reach the next group that will be stepping up to help the community.”
Joyce Jr. is excited to roll up his sleeves and getting to work in leading the GPCC over the next two years, and is looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish during his term as president.
“I want to connect individuals, businesses, organizations,” Joyce Jr. said on one of his goals while president of GPCC. “We want to have the chamber serve as an essential switchboard for organizations and small business owners that wear so many hats and there might be a lot of programs they may not be aware of with great initiatives that exist in Greater Pittston. We want to be there and guide them when they have a need.”
According to Mikitish, the public concept of the chamber being a referral agency could not be further from the truth.
“Our services are so much broader than that and we are really talking about the economic development piece,” Mikitish said. “There are so many other parts of what we do that supporting your chamber is really supporting your local business community.”
Joyce Jr. said he will be looking towards the younger community to push the chamber into the future.
“We will be engaging in all sorts of social media on all different platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. We’ll look to further our reach on those different platforms. It’s great to see younger business owners in the community that want to be involved and I know we have a few coming on board and I’m looking forward to hearing their ideas and guidance.”
GPCC first vice president, John Serafin, is looking forward to working with Joyce Jr. over the next 24 months and getting a new perspective through younger eyes.
“I’m very excited to work with Bill and we’ve come up through the ranks together,” Serafin said. “I’ve got to know him very well and he’s very level-headed and he’s an outside-the-box thinker. Reaching that (younger) segment, myself being in my mid-50s, I would not be able to reach and get to, so it is great we have Bill trying to reach a newer dynamic generation.”
Mikitish feels having a newer generation of leadership infused into the chamber and having the Joyce Jr. at the helm, combined with the veteran board members, will be very engaging.
“That collaboration between the newer generation of business owners and the folks that have been involved with the chamber for so long and having those two groups together is exciting.” Joyce Jr. concluded.
Newly Appointed Officers:
Richard Kazmerick, Community Bank, NA – Immediate Past President
William Joyce, Jr., Joyce Insurance Group – President
John Serafin, ESSA Bank – First Vice President
Christine Jensen, PA CareerLink, Luzerne County – Second Vice President
Girard Mecadon, Esq., Mecadon Law – Third Vice President
Karyn Reilly, Reilly Associates – Treasurer
Samuel A. Falcone, Esq., Saporito Falcone & Watt – Solicitor
Michelle Mikitish – Executive Vice President/Secretary
Brandi Bartush – Administrator/Events Coordinator
Newly Elected Board Members:
Michael B. Carroll – PA State Representative
Jude Cooney – A & E Group
Patrick Fisher – US Hydrations
Elvis Gojkic – The Home Depot RLC
Danielle Janeski – UMH Wesley Village
Michael Lombardo – City of Pittston
Brian Matyjevich – NEPIRC
Tyler Serbin – FNCB Bank
Steve Sokach – SCHOTT North America
Angela Sperrazza, Esq. – Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office
Patricia F. Stella – McDonald’s
Shauna Strellish – Grico’s Restaurant
Mallory Strubeck – Susquehanna Brewing Co
Jennifer Zapko – Greiner Packaging
Janelle Drach – Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA
Jenna Strzelecki – CrossFit Anthracite
Board Members Continuing to Serve:
Bob Besecker – Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services
Joseph D. Burke, Esq. – Burke, Vullo, Reilly, Roberts
Melissa Caprari – Ken Pollock Auto Group
Michael Coury – Fidelity Bank
Tony Guariglia – Wilkes Barre Area Career and Technical Center
Erica Guarnieri – Luzerne County Community College
Patricia Joyce – Pittston Memorial Library
Stacy Kreller – Geisinger
Kelly OBrien – Avoca Borough
Amanda Cromer – WBS Penguins