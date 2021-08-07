🔊 Listen to this

Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce executive director, left, stands with Billy Joyce Jr., newly elected president of the chamber, center, along with John Serafin, first vice president.

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) has reorganized for 2021, voting Bill Joyce Jr. as the new president of the chamber.

The 32-year-old is one of the youngest to take office in the 101-year-old agency’s history.

Joyce will lead the chamber over the next two years, implementing a four-pillar philosophy of “Engage (connect and network), Educate (advance and champion the community), Advocate (be the chamber of influence), and Collaborate (drive member value),” while concentrating on newer, younger business owners in Greater Pittston.

“We are excited this year to have Bill Joyce Jr. stepping into our presidency,” Michelle Mikitish, GPCC executive director, said. “John Serafin will be our first vice president, Christine Jensen will be our second vice president, Girard Mecadon, the third vice president, and Karyn Reilly will be our newest treasurer.”

The GPCC board did not reorganize in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We are really excited about this next group coming in,” Mikitish said. “We are excited to have some fresh faces this year, some younger faces, and some faces with new ideas combined with a lot of experience with older board members and we’re excited about having all of those different talents to draw from in the 2021-2022 year.”

Joyce Jr., a graduate of King’s College and former employee of PricewaterhouseCoopers (Harrisburg), joined the family business, Joyce Insurance, Pittston, in 2013 as a business insurance consultant.

He currently serves on the boards of Miles for Michael Foundation, Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA, and the GPCC prior to becoming present.

“I think having younger leadership will make us think differently,” Mikitish added. “There’s definitely a group of individuals we are not reaching, and by having younger leadership, I think we’ll have a better opportunity to reach the next group that will be stepping up to help the community.”

Joyce Jr. is excited to roll up his sleeves and getting to work in leading the GPCC over the next two years, and is looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish during his term as president.

“I want to connect individuals, businesses, organizations,” Joyce Jr. said on one of his goals while president of GPCC. “We want to have the chamber serve as an essential switchboard for organizations and small business owners that wear so many hats and there might be a lot of programs they may not be aware of with great initiatives that exist in Greater Pittston. We want to be there and guide them when they have a need.”

According to Mikitish, the public concept of the chamber being a referral agency could not be further from the truth.

“Our services are so much broader than that and we are really talking about the economic development piece,” Mikitish said. “There are so many other parts of what we do that supporting your chamber is really supporting your local business community.”

Joyce Jr. said he will be looking towards the younger community to push the chamber into the future.

“We will be engaging in all sorts of social media on all different platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. We’ll look to further our reach on those different platforms. It’s great to see younger business owners in the community that want to be involved and I know we have a few coming on board and I’m looking forward to hearing their ideas and guidance.”

GPCC first vice president, John Serafin, is looking forward to working with Joyce Jr. over the next 24 months and getting a new perspective through younger eyes.

“I’m very excited to work with Bill and we’ve come up through the ranks together,” Serafin said. “I’ve got to know him very well and he’s very level-headed and he’s an outside-the-box thinker. Reaching that (younger) segment, myself being in my mid-50s, I would not be able to reach and get to, so it is great we have Bill trying to reach a newer dynamic generation.”

Mikitish feels having a newer generation of leadership infused into the chamber and having the Joyce Jr. at the helm, combined with the veteran board members, will be very engaging.

“That collaboration between the newer generation of business owners and the folks that have been involved with the chamber for so long and having those two groups together is exciting.” Joyce Jr. concluded.

Newly Appointed Officers:

Richard Kazmerick, Community Bank, NA – Immediate Past President

William Joyce, Jr., Joyce Insurance Group – President

John Serafin, ESSA Bank – First Vice President

Christine Jensen, PA CareerLink, Luzerne County – Second Vice President

Girard Mecadon, Esq., Mecadon Law – Third Vice President

Karyn Reilly, Reilly Associates – Treasurer

Samuel A. Falcone, Esq., Saporito Falcone & Watt – Solicitor

Michelle Mikitish – Executive Vice President/Secretary

Brandi Bartush – Administrator/Events Coordinator

Newly Elected Board Members:

Michael B. Carroll – PA State Representative

Jude Cooney – A & E Group

Patrick Fisher – US Hydrations

Elvis Gojkic – The Home Depot RLC

Danielle Janeski – UMH Wesley Village

Michael Lombardo – City of Pittston

Brian Matyjevich – NEPIRC

Tyler Serbin – FNCB Bank

Steve Sokach – SCHOTT North America

Angela Sperrazza, Esq. – Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office

Patricia F. Stella – McDonald’s

Shauna Strellish – Grico’s Restaurant

Mallory Strubeck – Susquehanna Brewing Co

Jennifer Zapko – Greiner Packaging

Janelle Drach – Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA

Jenna Strzelecki – CrossFit Anthracite

Board Members Continuing to Serve:

Bob Besecker – Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services

Joseph D. Burke, Esq. – Burke, Vullo, Reilly, Roberts

Melissa Caprari – Ken Pollock Auto Group

Michael Coury – Fidelity Bank

Tony Guariglia – Wilkes Barre Area Career and Technical Center

Erica Guarnieri – Luzerne County Community College

Patricia Joyce – Pittston Memorial Library

Stacy Kreller – Geisinger

Kelly OBrien – Avoca Borough

Amanda Cromer – WBS Penguins