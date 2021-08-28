Danny Brogna, left, has a light moment with Coach Bob Barbieri, during a meeting in September 2014 discussing naming the Charley Trippi Football Stadium field house in Barbieri’s name.

Former Patriot head football coach, Bob Barbieri, was honored at halftime home game against Wyoming Area in 2014. The Charley Trippi Stadiumn field house as dedicated in his name.

Pittston Area former football coach Bob Barbieri stands in front of the field house named in his honor at Trippi Stadium.

On Sept. 5, 2014, I was asked to cover a meeting at Pittston Area in the school’s boardroom, and I wasn’t sure what I was getting into at the time, but I’m sure glad I was there to witness and photograph the event.

I admit, in my nearly 22 years of working for the Sunday Dispatch, being summoned to cover a meeting inside the Pittston Area High School in the boardroom has only happened less than a handful of times.

When I got there, the room was filled with former Patriot football players, administrators and board members to discuss naming the football stadium’s field house in the name of their mentor, advisor, former coach, friend, and father figure — Bob Barbieri.

The unusual twist was, Coach Barbieri was also present for the meeting.

Barbieri was a longtime coach of the Patriots football program that accumulated a win-loss record of 159-100-4, dating back a few decades to the late 1960s.

Pittston Area, over the years, has had a history of naming buildings, courts, stadiums, and fields after some of the most notable former sports players, coaches, leaders and board members.

There is the Jimmy Cefalo Athletic Center, Charley Trippi Stadium, the Jon M. McHale Aquatic Center, the Gene Guarilia (basketball) Court, the Martin F. Quinn Pittston Area Primary Center, and the Thomas R. Kelly gymnasium.

Everyone in the room that night was in favor of naming the building in Barbieri’s name, except for one person: Coach Barbieri.

It seemed like he needed a bit of coaxing to get the job done of naming the building after him, and one by one, everyone expressed their opinions.

As a reporter or photographer, I was there to observe, shoot photos, and/or ask questions when the appropriate time came up. In other words, I’m there to cover the news, not be a part of the news.

As I stood there, occasionally snapping photos, I listened intently to everyone’s plea on why they felt the building should be given Barbieri’s name.

Each and every former player expressed their heartfelt feelings on what Coach Barbieri meant to them. I cannot lie, I got very choked up hearing story after story of how they all felt.

In my generation and beyond, your coach was much more than a person that taught you to run a play from scrimmage or showed you how to box out on a basketball court, or how to throw a curveball, or hit a tennis serve.

There’s a bond between coach and player that lasts forever and the list of former players is extremely long with Coach Barbieri.

The respect, love, and adulation for a coach are like none other, and I felt it in the boardroom that evening.

I didn’t see a group of grown men in their 40s, 50s, and 60s talking about just any football coach, in my mind’s eye, I saw a bunch of 18 year olds showing love and respect for their former coach.

When there was a brief pause, I somehow worked up the courage to speak up. I crossed that line from being a professional reporter/photographer to being a participant.

For me, Coach Barbieri stood for something totally different than what those men saw in their eyes. I grew up on the “other side of the river” where Coach Barbieri was my alma mater’s mortal enemy.

Make no mistake about it, when Barbieri coached his team against Wyoming Area, it was all-out war, and he did not like to lose. For me, he was the villain and we were the good guys.

When I spoke up, I told Coach Barbieri, to us on the west side, he was Darth Vader. Yes, I called him Darth Vader, and I’m not even sure he got the reference, but all the guys in the room did.

I also told Coach Barbieri that I witnessed great love his former players had for him and at one time, I got a bit choked up. I’m not one to interject with an opinion, especially when I am working, but something inside told me to speak up.

Of course, Coach Barbieri eventually went along with the naming of the field house in his honor, and I for one am glad he said yes and I know many, many of his former players are glad as well.

Coach Barbieri stood for a lot of things while coaching at Pittston Area, and being a coach was one small portion of that. He taught boys to be men. He taught discipline. He taught what it was like to triumph over fear. He taught the meaning of respect. He taught life.

Coach Barbieri was laid to rest on Friday and he will be remembered and missed for a very long time, because legends are never forgotten.