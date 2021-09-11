🔊 Listen to this

The Cookie Corner recently honored its staff at a dinner held at Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter, in commemoration of 40 years in business. A cocktail hour, dinner, and dancing to music supplied by Frankie Gervasi of The Poets all made the evening a special celebration for those in attendance.

Since its inception in 1981, The Cookie Corner has expanded to include a toddler day care program; a pre-school day care, part or full-time; nursery school options for three, four and five-year-olds; plus a summer Kinder Camp program for children attending Kindergarten in September. Licensed by the Deptartment of Education and the Department of Human Resources, the needs of area parents have ignited its growth over the past several years.

Under its new ownership in 2018, director Toni Tossi-Tabone admits the past three years have been met with several challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions. All obstacles have been met according to mandates by the Department of Health, the CDC, and the Department of Human Services on a consistent basis, always with the welfare of our children and staff as a priority.

“It is with deepest gratitude to all parents who have supported us throughout the years, that we celebrate this milestone,” Tossi-Tabone said. “May our commitment to excellence in all areas continue to meet your highest expectations in the future. A thank you is also extended to our dedicated staff for their unselfish loyalty and commitment to quality education. Because of our families and staff, we are still here … and for that we are most grateful.”