It seems we turned the corner on so many things once we hit September.

Summer break is officially over for students and it’s back to school time. The last of the schools started back this past week and I’m sure parents of school-aged children are collectively sighing in relief.

We’ve also turned the corner on the heat of summer to cooler, more comfortable days, but we all know this will be short-lived as we enter October and leaves begin to turn those gorgeous colors.

Festival season is over with the exception of this weekend’s postponed West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival from the spring. Today is the last day for the celebration of the event’s 50th year.

Stop by on what promises to be a great day of weather to catch some live music all afternoon, food provided by food trucks, and arts and crafts in the huge tent on the riverbank of the Susquehanna River right off the Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge.

The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club will release thousands of toy rubber ducks from the Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge into the river to see what duck makes it to the Firefighter’s Bridge first. The ducks will be released at 3 p.m. It’s a pretty crazy sight to see all those ducks being tossed off the bridge and slowly float to the Firefighter’s Bridge.

You really can’t complain about never having something to do in Greater Pittston.

This past Friday was jam-packed with activity with both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area football programs hosting home games. At the Pittston Area game, the running track was dedicated to four former Pittston Area track coaches from the late 1970s and 1980s.

Downtown Pittston Partnership held the next-to-last 2nd Friday Art Walk on Friday evening.

The motion picture entitled “Rock & Roll vs. The Invisible Bees” being shot in Greater Pittston shot a big concert scene of the movie at the Germania Hose Co. picnic grounds.

West Pittston movie director Jon YonKondy has been riding a high in shooting the project in his hometown area, and he tells me the project is really coming together.

The project was in a bit of a bind when the Germania Hose Co. bandshell could not be used for the production so Mayor Michael Lombardo and the City of Pittston came to the rescue securing the city’s bandshell for the production.

In a last minute effort, the city’s facilities department got the bandshell to the site and in place for the actors and crew to set up for rehearsals eventually shooting a few scenes on Thursday before the concert scene was shot on Friday.

I attended the shoot on Thursday evening, and let me tell you, Mother Nature didn’t give us a hint summer was coming to a conclusion; she pretty much pushed it in our faces. Rain came through with a cold front and it got downright cold and damp. I was unprepared, still in a T-shirt and shorts from earlier in the day.

However, with a touch of fall in the air, it looks like summer will return for a few days beginning today. I love the 80s and hate to see them disappear on the local TV weatherboards as we rapidly approach fall later this month.

Speaking of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival, they held a lovely two-hour reception at Fox Hill Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 8. It wasn’t too long and it wasn’t too short, it was perfect and a great way to honor the festival’s 50th birthday.

West Pittston resident Toni Valenti has been a part of the festival’s committee pretty much since its inception, and as she told me, she still enjoys it. It’s a great reason for her to keep active and in tune with the community, which is a good thing since she sits on the Wyoming Area School District board of directors.

Pittston’s Farmer’s Market will continue each Tuesday at the Tomato Festival lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 23.

The city’s Slope Amphitheater hosted a concert last evening. Another concert featuring Burn the Jukebox will be held on Oct. 2.

The Slope also hosted movie night last evening, screening “School of Rock.” There are just two movies left; “The Secret Garden,” a movie that came out in 2020, will play on Sept. 25, and on Oct. 2, the movie “Psycho” will be featured.

A few more Pittston happenings are around the corner. Pittston Prohibition will be held next Sunday, Sept. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. featuring music by the reunion of national recording act, The Badlees. This is a pay-per-entry concert.

Wheels for Meals, an effort to benefit Pittston’s Meals on Wheels, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Tomato Festival lot from 2 to 6 p.m.

For baseball fans, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders have a few home games left, including today. The last home series begins on Sept. 22, ending on Sept. 26. Today is Sunday Family Fun Day at PNC Park. Game starts at 1:05 p.m. That season flew by.

On a personal level, I attended my high school class reunion which was held outdoors on a glorious day a week ago, I celebrated my 15th anniversary being cancer free, and today is my birthday, so as you can see, tons of activities to keep me busy. How about you?

Get out, take a deep breath, and enjoy life.

Quote of the week

“There are far better things ahead then we leave behind.” – C.S. Lewis

Thoughts of the week

“The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.” – Marcus Aurelius

Bumper stick

“The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” – Dalai Lama