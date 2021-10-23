🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — The Wyoming Area Football Alumni Assoc. (WAFAA) was founded in 1997 and in 1998 they created the Ring of Pride, where each year former football team players or those associated with the football program are inducted into the hall of fame.

The Ring of Pride will induct eight new members at halftime of the annual Wyoming Area-Pittston Area game on Friday, Oct. 29.

Due to COVID-19, the Ring of Pride inductions were postponed without nominees or an induction ceremony. The 2021 class has eight entrees into the ring.

In alphabetical order, this year’s class consists of: Julian Campenni (WA 2011), Joe DeLucca (WA 1990), Bill Hastie (WA 1969), Jim Pavlik (WA 1970), Howard Rudd (WA 1981), Jason Speece (WA 1991), and BJ Stelacone (WA 1998).

With the eight inductees from the class of 2021, the total number of members of the Ring of Pride is 105.

The Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association is a non-profit organization whose mission statement is to promote excellence and leadership skills for Wyoming Area football student/athletes on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

The WAFAA not only recognizes those that have contributed to the football program’s 55-year history, but also raises money for the Wyoming Area scholarship program benefitting graduating student-athletes totaling over $100,000 since 1998.

In addition to scholarships, the WAFAA has funded projects such as new lockers in the football field house locker room, new weight equipment in the weight room, championship rings for the state championship season, the summer athletic program, signage on the field for the state champions and a brand new mural in the weight room celebrating the 2019 Wyoming Area championship football team, as well as additional equipment and gear for the players and coaches.

The 2021 class inductees:

Julian Campenni (WA 2011)

• 2010 All State, All Conference, Wyoming Valley Conference Small School MVP, Big 33 team, Chesapeake Bowl Team (captain).

• Boston College 2nd Team All AAC, Team Captain, 4 year letterman

• 2020 Luzerne Co. Hall of Fame induction

• Boston College Jeremiah O’Conner S.S. Award

• Currently defensive line coach at Bowling Green University

Joe DeLucca (WA 1990)

• WA letterman in football, basketball, baseball, track & field

• UNICO team selection

• Bloomsburg University four-season baseball team (captain)

Lou DeMark (WA 2003)

• Two-sport athlete focusing on both football and track & field (2003)

• WA football senior year team captain, Eastern Conference team (2002), All Conference grades 10, 11, 12

• WA Track & Field – hurdles

• Ursinus College All-ECAC Honors for track & field

• Coached WA Track & Field

Bill Hastie (WA 1969)

• WA QB junior and senior year

• Led Big 11 Conference in thrown touchdowns

• Red shirt West Point Academy led Army over Navy Prep running for a TD and throwing for two TDs

• West Point graduate 1974, spent 30-years in the Army

• Led Armor units and commanded Cavalry Attack Helicopter & Scout Helicopter Units

• Served three appointments at The Pentagon, instrumental in development of several nuclear weapon and ballistic missile defense systems

• Retired Army Colonel

Jim Pavlik (WA 1970)

• WA football, wrestling, track, golf

• Football – two time Scranton Times Big 11 team, two time Scrantonian All Star, Wilkes-Barre Times Leader All Scholastic, Big 33 nominee, PA All State team, WA football MVP

• Golf – member, district title golf team

• Temple University – freshman team captain, varsity starting linebacker (letter winner)

• PGA golf tournament tour

• Retired PGA Golf Professional (Life member)

• Pro golf New England PGA section Merchandiser of the Year – 2008

• Philadelphia PGA Section Junior golf Promoter of the Year – 1984

Howard Rudd (WA 1981)

• Lettered in football, track & field, wrestling

• Football – 1st Team All-Conference, broke school interception record for one season (11)

• Track – broke school records in 300 IM Hurdles and 4×400 Relay. Qualified for States in both

• Coached Little League and Youth Soccer

Jason Speece (WA 1991)

• WA Football, Track & Field

• Football – Lettered junior and senior year

• Track – All-Conference Honorable Mention

• WA football coach, track & field

B.J. Stellacone (WA 1998)

• WA football

• Conference Champion Team (1996, 1997)

• All-Conference (1996, 1997)

• Camelo Falcone Award MVP winner (Pittston Area/Wyoming Area game – 1997)

• Threw for over 1,000 yards with no interceptions (1997 season)