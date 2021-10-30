Home Top Stories Victory Sports held annual Halloween Party Top Stories Victory Sports held annual Halloween Party October 30, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Charlie McGroarty and Amanda Yaglowski are in costume for the Victory Sports 2021 Halloween party at Mt. Carmel Hall, St. Joseph Marello Church, Pittston, held on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Josh Bonner and his dance partner Shannon Bailey had fun at the Victory Sports Halloween party. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Sara Femea and Joe Buffalo took time for a photo at the Halloween party by Victory Sports. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Victory Sports board member and local drumming legend Richie Kossuth gives Christina Wesley a hand playing the drums during the annual Halloween party for Victory Sports participants. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Brandon Jopling, right, sings and plays the organ and guitar along with drummer Richie Kossuth during the annual Victory Sports Halloween party at Mt. Carmel Hall, St. Joseph Marello Church, Pittston. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — Victory Sports held the annual Halloween party at St. Joseph Marello’s Mt. Carmel Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Live music was provided by Richie Kossuth and Brandon Jopling. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County Council majority rejects drop box ordinance Swing vote Lombardo won’t vote to pull ordinance from agenda Great weather, strong attendance for Tomato Festival View Comments