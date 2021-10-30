Josh Bonner and his dance partner Shannon Bailey had fun at the Victory Sports Halloween party. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Sara Femea and Joe Buffalo took time for a photo at the Halloween party by Victory Sports. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Victory Sports board member and local drumming legend Richie Kossuth gives Christina Wesley a hand playing the drums during the annual Halloween party for Victory Sports participants. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch