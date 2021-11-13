🔊 Listen to this

Samantha Gashi sings the National Anthem at the start of the Borough of Exeter’s tribut to Veterans Day with Mayor Denise Adams behind.

Veterans gather at the Exeter Town Hall building on Nov. 7 for a Veterans Day ceremony.

Afghanistan veteran Chris Hromek addresses the audience during the Veterans Day ceremony.

Veteran Sid Williams (Vietnam) expresses his feelings on Veterans Day along with fellow veterans Chris Hromek (Afghanistan) and Joe McCormick (Kosovo) during the Borough of Exeter’s Veterans Day ceremony.

EXETER — The Borough of Exeter held a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the borough’s Town Hall Building. Three veterans, Chris Hromek (Afghanistan), Sid Williams (Vietnam), and Joe McCormick (Kosovo), served as guest speakers.

Chris Vodo recited an opening prayer, Samantha Gashi sang the National Anthem, Cassidy Graham performed Hallelujah and Zack Houston performed Taps on the bugle.

In the audience were veterans from VFW Post 6518 and American Legion Post 833 as well as Exeter Cub Scout Pack 310 and Boy Scout Troop 311.

Mayor Denise Adams served as host.