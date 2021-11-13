EXETER — The Borough of Exeter held a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the borough’s Town Hall Building. Three veterans, Chris Hromek (Afghanistan), Sid Williams (Vietnam), and Joe McCormick (Kosovo), served as guest speakers.
Chris Vodo recited an opening prayer, Samantha Gashi sang the National Anthem, Cassidy Graham performed Hallelujah and Zack Houston performed Taps on the bugle.
In the audience were veterans from VFW Post 6518 and American Legion Post 833 as well as Exeter Cub Scout Pack 310 and Boy Scout Troop 311.