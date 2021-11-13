🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston YMCA is celebrating Gratitude Month this November by offering seven free classes on Saturday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 21.

“With gratitude and thankfulness on all our minds this time of year, the Greater Pittston YMCA is no different,” Janelle Drach, Pittston YMCA director, said. “The Pittston Y would like to thank our community and we are grateful for being able to serve you uninterrupted for more than 120 years.”

The Greater Pittston YMCA will open its doors on the 20th and 21st for all members of the community to take any one (or all) of seven group exercise classes.

A variety of classes will be offered during the free weekend including: Insanity/P90x, Cycling, Yoga, Cardio Combo and more.

For more information, class descriptions, and to register for these free classes, visit the Greater Pittston YMCA’s website at www.wvymca.org/classes or call the Y’s welcome center at 570-655-2255.