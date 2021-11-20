🔊 Listen to this

Here it comes, my favorite holiday of the year — Thanksgiving.

I think for as much as people get excited over holidays like Christmas or Easter or even the Fourth of July, I can’t wait until Thanksgiving.

I’ve always loved the holiday, going back to my elementary school days when we learned about the pilgrims.

Maybe it’s because Thanksgiving takes place in the fall, and for me, I love when nature’s palette does a bit of showing off with all those great colors of yellow, red and brown.

But who am I kidding; the best part of Thanksgiving is food, family, more food, and a bit of football on TV.

I was so fortunate to have three strong women in my early life that probably loved Thanksgiving as much as I did. My mother and both grandmothers were all wonderful cooks and bakers that made the holiday so special.

I’ve spoken about my mother’s fantastic culinary flair in the past and she really excelled at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter dinners. I’d say, and maybe my siblings would agree, Thanksgiving was the best.

Mom always did the traditional turkey dinner with all of the trimmings, but mixed it up Italian style by having lasagna as the appetizer. We usually finished our meal with homemade pies and cakes. Mom made a mean pumpkin pie.

For as much as I loved my mother’s cooking and baking, I’d have to say some of my favorite Thanksgiving experiences were at my Grandmother Callaio’s house.

Thanksgiving meal at my grandparents’ house took place maybe just a handful of times, but spending the holiday with them was so special.

Of course, singing, “Over the river and through the woods to grandfather’s house we go; the horse knows the way to carry the sleigh, through night and drift and snow, ” was a must on our way to their house.

I’m lucky all these decades later; my Aunt Pat occupies my grandparents’ house, and today I walk into that house with so much family history and memories that will always fill my heart.

My grandmother Callaio made the best gravy and I’m not even a gravy person. There was just something about that gravy that could never be duplicated as most food or deserts prepared by my mother or grandparent’s recipes could never be matched.

There was nothing like pouring all that gravy over my turkey and those lumpy mashed potatoes she made. Back then, there wasn’t a KitchenAid mixer that made the potatoes so smooth. Nope, everything was done by hand.

It’s so easy to be nostalgic, especially as we get older. Somehow, some way, we all would like to be back in our grandmother’s house savoring the time we had with family, the delicious aroma from the kitchen, the anticipation of the meal and then finally digging in and never stopping.

Thanksgiving was never a time where just my immediate family had dinner; it was a time when extended family was invited over to share the meal. It was a time when the table extension had to be put into service to lengthen the table for extra chairs.

The good China plates were put into use, not to mention the good silverware. No paper napkins were used on Thanksgiving, no sir, the linen napkins were brought out for that added extra touch on the holiday.

My grandmother’s kitchen was not very large, so she would set up portable tables in the longer living room; usually two six-foot tables did the trick.

Somehow, all the prepped food, fancy goblets, plates, bowls, China and silverware just managed to fit, barely, on the table.

Passing the food was rhythmic, and everyone got just the right amount of food for their plate.

There was always so much food, hardly anyone ever asked for seconds. Besides, you had to save some room for dessert, or should I say desserts. There was never just one pie; there were several to choose from with ice cream to go along with them.

We always ate early enough in the afternoon that it seemed like once the food was put away and the kitchen or dining room was cleared and cleaned up, we would take the food back out and have something a bit later in the evening.

More times than not, gorging yourself was pretty much par for the course on Thanksgiving.

It was such an uncomfortable, yet completely satisfying feeling.

The worst part about eating at my grandmother’s house was the fact that leftovers were not available to you readily, but she always assured us we could come back the next day or so to indulge once again.

And I don’t know about you, but for some reason, leftovers tasted just as good or even better the next day.

If eating a fabulous Thanksgiving meal were my favorite thing, I’d say eating leftovers is my second favorite thing. No wonder why it is said many people gain 10 pounds between Thanksgiving and New Years Day. I probably gain five of those 10 pounds just on Thanksgiving.

Sadly, with the exception of one surviving aunt, all my elder relatives are gone, and there is nothing left but those great memories I mentioned.

I’d love to go back just one more time, but knowing that won’t happen, I have to make great memories for my daughters so one day they can reflect fondly on their Thanksgiving experiences.

