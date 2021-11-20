🔊 Listen to this

Officials of the Dinners for Kids (DFK) Program, serving many children up to the age of 18 in locations across Northeastern Pennsylvania, have received a check for $853 as a result of the role which eight McDonalds played in the region, all owned by humanitarian Pat Stella.

DFK was started by former owner of Ollies American Restaurant, David Tevet, and now owned and continued by Matt Borwick. Over 100 youngsters are currently being served, attending schools in Wyoming Valley West, Wilkes-Barre and Dallas.

DFK has been in existence for over 10 years, and is seeking to expand its services.

Bob Borwick, current President of DFK noted that the check from Pat Stella allows the organization to feed an additional 55 children for a week. The dinner meals include six days of each week of the year and are delivered by volunteers who drive to the home of families where youngsters enjoy a hot dinner meal.

Both Bob Borwick and Howard J. Grossman, another DFK Board member, commend and are beyond grateful for Pat Stella and her staff in helping the most at risk children in our region receive a healthy, hearty dinner.

The whole effort began with a group of volunteers and resources from Tevet. The process of eligible children began with lists provided by Children and Youth as well as school officials, meals being prepared at Ollies Restaurant and packaged and then delivered by volunteers.

Dinners for kids is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation providing nutritious dinners to children in need throughout Wyoming Valley. To donate or volunteer, please check out our website at www.dinnersforkids.com. Fight childhood hunger with healthy meals today.

DFK is currently developing a Strategic Plan with the assistance of consultant Catherine Schafer.

Recently a retreat meeting of the board was held to review ideas and suggestions regarding the role a plan will play in the future.