🔊 Listen to this

Holy Rosary students held a dress down day to raise funds for the City of Pittston’s Shop with a Cop program collecting $525. Shown in the photo, left to right: James Zarra and Amy Deice, Shop with a Cop Christmas committee, Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston Main St. manager, Sofia Kroptavich, Hailey Karbaski, Lauren Marranca, Pittston Township Police Chief Lena Angellela, Pittston City Police Chief Neil Murphy, Gave Snyder, Max Shupp, Seamus Fitzmaurice, Francesca Isidori, Marcus Williams, Holy Rosary School Principal Melissa Skutack. Back row: Ofc Connor Hedrick, Reading & Northern Railroad Police; Ofc. Arnulfo Rivera, Pittston Township Police; Sgt. William Lukasavage, Pittston Police; Lt. William Curry, Pittston Police; Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County District Attorney; Mayor Michael Lombardo, City of Pittston; Ofc. Anthony Demark, Pittston Township Police; Master Tpr. Deanna Piekanski, PA State Police.

The Diocese of Scranton’s Holy Rosary School, Duryea, and Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter, held separate dress down days to raise money for the Shop with a Cop program to be held in the City of Pittston. The two schools collected a total of $1,525 towards the fundraiser.

Sofia Kroptavich, 10 years old, daughter of City of Pittston’s Main Street manager, Mary Kroptavich and a student at Holy Rosary School, had an idea to help raise money for the Shop with a Cop program to be held on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pittston Memorial Library during the city’s La Festa Natale day-long celebration.

“I was excited to hear about Shop with a Cop because I feel really bad for kids that are afraid of cops, because they are the good guys,” Sofia Kroptavich said. “Everyone should have a good Christmas.”

Holy Rosary School Principal Melissa Skutack agreed to Sofia’s idea of dress down day and the children and faculty raised $525.

Related Video

“It was Sofia Kroptavich’s idea and they did a brochure to send out to all the kids to have a dress down day so we could raise money for Pittston City for the Shop with a Drop program,” Skutack said. “It was for all about not wearing a (school) uniform and the kids were thrilled.” Wyoming Area Catholic students and faculty followed suit holding the same event raising $1,000.

“The children stepping up to the plate to donate to our cause shows that people truly do believe and support their local police,” Neil Murphy, Pittston City Police chief, said. “It makes us feel good to see the community coming together to support not only this cause but the police as well.”

Shop with a Cop is a nationwide program being held in Greater Pittston for the first time, according to Mary Kroptavich.

The City of Pittston’s Chief Neil Murphy and police departments from surrounding communities will host the event.

The Shop with a Cop program couples police officers with children at the elementary school level who are faced with life challenges such as a parent losing a job, homelessness, military deployment, economic shortcomings, and other hardships in helping them have a great Christmas holiday.

The program also allows the chance for children to view police officers in a different light while helping promote positive relationships with police and the community.

Shop with a Cop is funded through donations from the community, from private sponsors such as The Greater Pittston Santa Squad, Mericle Commercial Real Estate, T-Mobile, US Hydrations, Pittston Tomato Festival, Pittston Memorial Library, Downtown Pittston Partnership, Adonizio Funeral Home and more, according to Mary Kroptavich.

Each child is allotted a monetary amount to purchase gifts for family members.

“I didn’t realize the need was so great for this,” Kroptavich said. “It’s very eye-opening when you read the applications. It’s not even the families wanting their child to participate because they are shopping for other family members, it’s more the circumstances these children are fearful of cops.”

“We are very excited to be part of the Shop with a Cop Program. It’s an excellent opportunity for the officers to interact with kids and their families in a positive environment,” Lena Angelella, Pittston Township Police chief, said. “This event will help build community relations, it’s a great way to spend time having fun while simultaneously building trust. The money raised by the children from Holy Rosary and Wyoming Area Catholic schools proves they have true Christmas Spirit and care for other children throughout our area.”

Chief Murphy agreed with Chief Angelella.

“We are very excited about the shop with a cop initiative,” Neil Murphy, Pittston City Police chief, said. “We are unaware of anything like this happening in our area. It brings us an amazing sense of pride to help children and the community in a positive capacity. This program truly displays the true meaning of Christmas, because all gifts purchased are for someone else.

“I can see where this program will grow as time goes on,” Kroptavich concluded.