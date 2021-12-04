🔊 Listen to this

Dec. 8, 2021 will mark the end of the one-year celebration and honoring of St. Joseph the Worker with Jesus (depicted in the photo with Jesus). A special Mass will be conducted on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. noting the end of the Year of St. Joseph at the Oblates of St. Joseph Chapel, 1880 Highway 315, Laflin.

LAFLIN – After one year of honoring St. Joseph the Worker, the Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary, will conduct a special Mass at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the Oblates chapel closing out the year celebration.

On Dec. 8, 2020, Pope Francis declared for the Universal Roman Catholic Church a year honoring St. Joseph, the husband of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the earthly father of Jesus Christ. The Oblates has been celebrating and honoring St. Joseph throughout the year with special events and Masses.

Serving as principal celebrant and homilist for the special Mass on Dec. 8 will be Rev. Gerald Shantillo, Vicar General of the Diocese of Scranton. Concelebrating the Mass will be Oblate priests and diocesan clergy of the Greater Pittston area.

The public is invited to attend and a light reception will follow the Mass in the seminary community room.

Related Video

“This special designated year allowed the Catholic faithful to deepen their devotion and understanding of St. Joseph in his important role within salvation history as recorded in the Gospels of Matthew & Luke,” Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ, rector of the Oblates Seminary, noted. “Although a humble carpenter of the small village of Nazareth, he was chosen by God through the message of an angel to assume the spousal role to Mary and the parental role to Jesus, the Son of God.”

McDonnell went on to say, there are no recorded spoken words of Joseph in the Gospels, but it is clear of how he assumed his responsibilities with great care and diligence as protector of the Holy Family.

The Oblates of St. Joseph, a Roman Catholic Order of Men, Laflin, founded by St. Joseph Marello in Asti, Italy, first came to Pittston in 1929 and continue to serve the Greater Pittston area and in the city of Hazleton. If you wish to more about St. Joseph, go to their USA province website: www.osjusa.org.

For more information, contact the seminary office at 654-7542.